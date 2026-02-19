LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > World > UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office (Image: X)
Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 19, 2026 16:06:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office on the very day he turned 66. The former Duke of York was taken into custody early on Thursday morning at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and the event has sent shockwaves through the UK.

Reports say that officers believed to be from Thames Valley Police arrived at Wood Farm, where Andrew has been living since leaving Royal Lodge earlier this month. At least six unmarked police vehicles and plain-clothes detectives were seen pulling up at about 8 am, according to witnesses. Reports say Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a very serious charge that could carry heavy penalties.

Investigation Of Andrew Linked To Epstein

According to reports, the allegation comes amid an ongoing probe into his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Authorities are now looking into whether Andrew shared confidential government information or otherwise abused his position when he worked as the UK’s trade envoy in the past.

You Might Be Interested In

Documents released by the US Department of Justice have added new fuel to the investigation, prompting multiple police forces to get involved.

Political Reaction To Andrew’s Epstein Connection And Fallout

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made clear that “nobody is above the law” when asked about Andrew’s situation. He said the police must carry out their work independently and that anyone with important information should speak to investigators, as per reports. 

Andrew has publicly denied wrongdoing in the past, but he has faced intense public and political pressure for years over his relationship with Epstein. After years of scandal and criticism, King Charles stripped him of all his royal titles and removed him from his official residence, forcing him into relative isolation.

He had planned to mark his birthday quietly, but instead his day began with a dramatic police visit. Police and prosecutors have not yet given more details about the exact allegations. The story is still developing.

Also Read: Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newshome-hero-pos-1latest newsWorld news

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Reckless Power Grab: Ex-South Korean President Gets Life In Prison For Attempting To Crush Political Rivals- Martial Law Case Explained

After Massive Trolling Over “I Condom The Attack” Typo, Pakistan Now Mocked For Misspelling ‘Unites States’ In Shehbaz Sharif US Visit Post

Bangladesh Murder Accused Detained At Delhi Airport After Boasting In Viral Video About Killing Hindu Cop, Was Heading To Finland

Who Is Carlos Turcios? MAGA Activist’s ‘3rd World Aliens’ Remark On Hanuman Statue In Texas Sparks Massive Outrage

LATEST NEWS

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Irfan Pathan Mocks Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup Century vs Namibia, Says “Kamaal Hai”

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Who Is Shwetambari Bhatt? Supreme Court Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt’s Wife In Multi-Crore Cheating Case

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell
UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell
UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell
UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

QUICK LINKS