Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin’s daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, is reportedly involved in efforts to remove Russia’s long-serving Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as she pushes for a path to end the war in Ukraine. The claims come amid signs of strain between the president and the 75-year-old diplomat, who has been central to Moscow’s foreign policy for more than two decades.

Last week, reports suggested Lavrov had been sidelined from key diplomatic roles. Although the Kremlin denied any rift, spokespersons offered only a measured assurance, stating: “Lavrov is working as foreign minister, of course.”

Katerina Tikhonova’s Role In Sidelining Sergei Lavrov

Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter, said Tikhonova, 39, has approached her father multiple times to raise concerns about Lavrov’s handling of the war and Russia’s foreign negotiations.

“Rumours about Lavrov were already circulating six months ago,” Gallyamov told The Daily Mail.

“Serious sources said that Katerina Tikhonova had supposedly spoken to Putin repeatedly, saying that Lavrov was making things worse.”

Lavrov has remained in his position, despite not appearing at a recent Security Council session and losing his traditional role leading the Russian delegation at the upcoming G20 meeting in South Africa.

Why is Sergei Lavrov Being Targeted?

According to Gallyamov and Russian media reports, Lavrov has been blamed for several diplomatic setbacks. He was reportedly held responsible for US President Donald Trump’s refusal to attend a planned summit with Putin in Budapest last month. Lavrov also allegedly angered US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during what has been described as a “disastrous” call in September.

Soon after the call, Washington imposed major sanctions on Russia, prompting speculation that some officials accused Lavrov of “sabotage” for refusing to engage in peace talks.

Tikhonova is said to have argued to Putin that Lavrov’s “aggressive” and “hawkish screeching hindered the achievement of agreements.”

Internal Power Contest Linked to Kirill Dmitriev

The tension is also believed to involve Kirill Dmitriev, 50, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and a close associate of Tikhonova. Dmitriev has served as a back-channel figure in contacts with the Trump administration. According to accounts in Moscow, Lavrov once physically removed a chair intended for Dmitriev ahead of US talks to block his participation.

“Lavrov has come to be associated with a hardline course,” Gallyamov said. “And of course, in the current situation, when Putin has problems up to his ears and Trump is furious, Lavrov is out of the picture. He’s not particularly needed.”

Sergei Lavrov Re-emerges With Criticism of the US

After days out of the spotlight, Lavrov reappeared in state media to claim the US failed to follow through on assurances made during a meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska.

“At that time the Americans assured us that they would ensure that Volodymyr Zelensky would not obstruct the attainment of peace,” Lavrov said. “Apparently, certain difficulties have arisen.”

