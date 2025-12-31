LIVE TV
Home > World > Kentucky Train Derailment: Hazardous Materials Leak After CSX Freight Crash; Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

Kentucky Train Derailment: Hazardous Materials Leak After CSX Freight Crash; Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

Authorities from CSX Transportation and local emergency management authorities emphasized once more that safety is the utmost concern not only for workers but also for the community surrounding the area during the cleanup operation.

Published: December 31, 2025 05:35:33 IST

Kentucky Train Derailment: Hazardous Materials Leak After CSX Freight Crash; Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

A CSX freight train derailed around 6:00 Central Time in a remote part of Todd County, Kentucky, near Trenton, which is a very small town. The entire incident was marked by the dropping of 31 rail cars, thus, leading to a major intervention of the emergency services. The freight train had sulfur in its load that had already leaked from one of the railcars. Molten sulfur is a very toxic and very explosive substance and it was even warned by the local government that people living near the incident site should take shelter quickly.

Kentucky Train Derailment

The precaution urged was to stay indoors and also to turn off heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to avoid inhaling any toxic gases related to the molten sulfur, such as sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide. Soon after, the shelter-in-place order was cancelled as the firefighters were able to control the situation and air quality monitoring assured that the people who stayed in the area were safe. In case of a train derailment the emergency consisting of the hazardous substances teams and local firefighters came right away to the scene where they put out the small fire caused by the leak and then they started their operations of containment and cleaning up. CSX and local authorities have stated that no one has been injured as a result of the incident, and people who lived in the half mile safety zone were told that they could go back to their usual activities as soon as the first evaluations indicated that there was no threat anymore. The accident caused the closure of roads on US 41 and near highways which made it harder for people to travel while the removal of the damaged train cars and the clearing of the tracks were going on.

Kentucky Train Derailment: Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

Authorities from CSX Transportation and local emergency management authorities emphasized once more that safety is the utmost concern not only for workers but also for the community surrounding the area during the cleanup operation. The cause of the accident is being investigated and the environmental condition monitoring is part of the response activity being carried out by the teams. The derailment has added to the existing concerns regarding the transport of hazardous materials by rail in the United States, which has pointed out the risks associated with such cargos and the necessity for efficient emergency response coordination, all of which have been underscored.

Also Read: Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 5:35 AM IST
Kentucky Train Derailment: Hazardous Materials Leak After CSX Freight Crash; Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

QUICK LINKS