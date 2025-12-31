LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program Khaleda Zia bangladesh Aviva Baig
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

Tatiana Schlossberg made it very clear that her personal health issues were linked to public health policy regulations and even criticized some decisions made by family members in politics that she believed led to less funds being allocated for research on cures.

(Image Credit: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum via Instagram)
(Image Credit: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 31, 2025 03:15:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

Tatiana Schlossberg, who was the 35 year old granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, the ex-president of the United States, passed away due to a rare kind of acute myeloid leukemia after a long fight, her family told on Tuesday. An eminent environmental journalist and writer Schlossberg, unreservedly spoke about her condition in a heart wrenching essay published in The New Yorker in November 2025, where she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with the aggressive blood cancer in May 2024, just after the birth of her second child. Her death was announced by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum through a social media post that characterized her as ‘beautiful’ and stated that ‘she will always be in our hearts’.

You Might Be Interested In

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 

In her New Yorker essay ‘A Battle With My Blood’, Schlossberg gave a vivid description of the world’s toughest medical procedures which included several chemotherapy sessions, two stem cell transplants, and even participation in clinical trials among others, through which she fought the disease. She reflected on her desires and the hardships she went through, showing great empathy for her little children who would get to spend only a short time with her and also for her family whose life had been so deeply affected by her sickness. The writer made it very clear that her personal health issues were linked to public health policy regulations and even criticized some decisions made by family members in politics that she believed led to less funds being allocated for research on cures.

Tatiana Schlossberg: Her Life, Study

She was a Yale University graduate with postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford, Schlossberg had been a major writer for various leading magazines and was acclaimed for her perceptive reporting on climate and environmental issues. Among her relatives are her husband, George Moran, the two kids, her parents Caroline Kennedy, Edwin Schlossberg, and her siblings. The demise of Schlossberg has once again plunged the Kennedy family into deep sorrow, for the family has a history of experiencing loss of members under tragic circumstances.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Lights, Camera, Exit: Hollywood Stars Look Beyond The US, Why Politics Is Driving Celebrities To Seek New Citizenship

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 3:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: JFK FamilyJFK granddaughterTatiana SchlossbergTatiana Schlossberg cancerTatiana Schlossberg deathTatiana Schlossberg leukemia

RELATED News

‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

German Bank Hit By Massive Heist As Robbers Make Off With $35 Million In Cash: Here’s How It Unfolded

Who Is Asim Munir’s Daughter Mahnoor? Pakistan Army Chief General Marries Off His Third Daughter To His Brother’s Son In Low-Key Wedding

Awami League Rakes ‘Militancy’ Charge After Ex-Neo JMB Member Madrasa Head Found Involved In Hasnabad Blast

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Horror: 26-Year-Old Biocon Employee Dies Mysteriously Inside Office Premises, Investigation Underway

How Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi Became 2025’s Most Controversial Sports Figure: Anti-India Remarks, Asia Cup Row And Trophy Snub

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Deepti Sharma Creates New World Record, Becomes First Woman Cricketer To…

CBSE Cancels Neerja Modi School, Jaipur Affiliation Following Amaira’s Death: Here’s What We Know So Far

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India Women To Dominant 5-0 Whitewash Over Sri Lanka Women

What Is Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’? Mysterious Shortwave Broadcast Plays ‘Swan Lake,’ Hours After Kremlin Pledges Retaliation For Assassination Attempt On Putin

Meet Gunalan Kamalini-Indian Women’s Cricket’s Newest Teen Star, Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Debuts In T20I Against Sri Lanka, Replaces Smriti Mandhana

Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

After Putin’s Residence Attack Claims, Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Black Sea Ports Damaging A Civilian Ship, What Makes Odesa Key Target?

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle
Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle
Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle
Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

QUICK LINKS