Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

Tatiana Schlossberg, who was the 35 year old granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, the ex-president of the United States, passed away due to a rare kind of acute myeloid leukemia after a long fight, her family told on Tuesday. An eminent environmental journalist and writer Schlossberg, unreservedly spoke about her condition in a heart wrenching essay published in The New Yorker in November 2025, where she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with the aggressive blood cancer in May 2024, just after the birth of her second child. Her death was announced by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum through a social media post that characterized her as ‘beautiful’ and stated that ‘she will always be in our hearts’.

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35

In her New Yorker essay ‘A Battle With My Blood’, Schlossberg gave a vivid description of the world’s toughest medical procedures which included several chemotherapy sessions, two stem cell transplants, and even participation in clinical trials among others, through which she fought the disease. She reflected on her desires and the hardships she went through, showing great empathy for her little children who would get to spend only a short time with her and also for her family whose life had been so deeply affected by her sickness. The writer made it very clear that her personal health issues were linked to public health policy regulations and even criticized some decisions made by family members in politics that she believed led to less funds being allocated for research on cures.

Tatiana Schlossberg: Her Life, Study

She was a Yale University graduate with postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford, Schlossberg had been a major writer for various leading magazines and was acclaimed for her perceptive reporting on climate and environmental issues. Among her relatives are her husband, George Moran, the two kids, her parents Caroline Kennedy, Edwin Schlossberg, and her siblings. The demise of Schlossberg has once again plunged the Kennedy family into deep sorrow, for the family has a history of experiencing loss of members under tragic circumstances.

