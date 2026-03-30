Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal latest news Bengaluru Varanasi flight adhir ranjan chowdhury Rahul Arunoday entertainment news bengaluru murder Assembly Elections 2026 Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

Mojtaba Khamenei thanked Iraq, including Ali Sistani, for support in the conflict, while his continued absence from public view fuels speculation about his condition and whereabouts.

Mojtaba Khamenei issues new message, credit: X
Mojtaba Khamenei issues new message, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 30, 2026 03:06:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a new message of thanks for Iraq for its support during the ongoing war against US and Israel. 

The ISNA news agency reported that Supreme leader “expressed his appreciation to the supreme religious authority and the people of Iraq for their clear stance against aggression against Iran and their support for our country.” The message was particularly sent to Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani who is Iraq-based Shia cleric who is one of the most popular figures in Shia Islam worldwide. 

The message came after a meeting between the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq which is a Shia political, and the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad Iraq. However, no details were provided regardless of how exactly the message was transmitted. 

You Might Be Interested In

Why The Message is Notable

The message becomes notable because since the name of Mojtaba Khamenei has been announced as the Supreme leader of Iran, he has not made any public appearance. His messages have been limited to a small number of written statements, consisting of an initial statement as supreme leader and a message for the Persian New Year, Nowruz. Both of the messages were read aloud on television by someone else. 

The Iranian state media keep releasing his images but none of the images indicates when they were taken. He maintains official accounts on both Telegram and X. However, it is not confirmed who manages these accounts. 

The reasons behind his absence from public view have fueled significant speculation. Iranian state television and officials within the country claim that he is recovering from wounds sustained in an airstrike while no independent media or source has confirmed that where he is now. 

Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei

The uncertainty regarding Khamenei’s condition has reached the highest level of White House officials. US President Trump addressed it directly last week, accepting that US government was in contact with a senior Iranian figure in ongoing talks but making clear it was not the supreme leader himself. 

Trump said in a public statement that “We have not heard from the son… We don’t know if he is living,” while addressing the status of a sitting head of a state the US is actively at the war with.

Also Read: Is USS Abraham Lincoln Moving Closer To Iran border? Iran’s Navy Commander Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Will Target Carrier If It Moves Within Range’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iraniran warmojtaba khameneitrumotrump

RELATED News

The Bibi Files: TCN Documentary Exposes Netanyahu Over Corruption, Relations With Billionaires, Hamas, And Sex Tape — Know What’s Inside The Film Banned In Israel

Meet Qamar Javed Bajwa: Former Pakistan Army Chief And Key Figure In The Pulwama Attack, Now In Critical Condition—Is He Alive? Check Health Update

Is There A Lockdown In Pakistan? Rumours Of ‘Smart Weekend Restrictions’ Spread As Islamabad Crumbles Under Fuel Crisis

Explained: Talks In Public, War Plans In Secret? Will US Launch Ground Invasion Of Iran Amid Tehran’s Fierce Warnings

Is USS Abraham Lincoln Moving Closer To Iran border? Iran’s Navy Commander Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Will Target Carrier If It Moves Within Range’

LATEST NEWS

PSL Ball Tampering Controversy: Lahore Qalandars’ Captain Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman Get Caught On Camera | Video

PSL 2026 Standings After LHQ vs KRK Match: Karachi Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

PSL 2026: Karachi Kings Knock Over Lahore Qalandars By 4 Wickets In Last-Over Thriller

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

IPL 2026: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Takes A Swipe At Cricket Australia Over ‘Why Cameron Green Didn’t Bowl’ Question

‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on 29 March As MI Beat KKR— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Virat Kohli To Create Massive Record With His Whirlwind 78 At Wankhede

Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence
Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence
Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence
Khamenei Is Alive: Supreme Leader Issues New Message As Trump Questions His Existence

QUICK LINKS