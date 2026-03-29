Is USS Abraham Lincoln Moving Closer To Iran border? Iran’s Navy Commander Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Will Target Carrier If It Moves Within Range’

IRAN-US WAR: The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena has prompted a warning by the Navy Commander of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who mentioned that the US aircraft carrier strike group would be targeted by its Iranian counterpart.

When the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike force gets into its range, it will be hit with coastal missiles to avenge the martyrs of Dena. Every action and demand of the strike group, along with its motion and location, is monitored in real time.

Iran-US War Escalates After IRIS Dena Sinking

Shahram Irani, in an official statement, asserted, “Once the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group enters its range, it will be targeted with coastal missiles to avenge the Dena martyrs. All movements and positions of the strike group, as well as its requests to regional countries, are being monitored in real time.”

The Strait and the Persian Gulf, whose opening is the eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, are entirely in the hands of the Iranian navy.

Iran Vows Revenge

Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was heading back home after taking part in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India, when it was sunk.

The attack resulted in the killing of at least 87 Iranian sailors, being the biggest development in the conflict between Iran and the US beyond the Persian Gulf.

On Tuesday, an American submarine used a torpedo to sink an Iranian frigate in international waters, in the south of Sri Lankan coast. The ship was coming back to Visakhapatnam after participating in the International Fleet Review.

The IRIS Dena was a modern warship in Iran, and a frigate of Moudge-class that was used to carry out deep-water patrols. It had heavy guns, surface to air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes and a single helicopter.

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