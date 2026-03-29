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Home > World News > Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

Donald Trump joked about renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of Trump” during a Miami forum, even as Iran’s IRGC keeps the crucial oil route closed amid escalating conflict.

Trump has made a tongue-in-cheek remark on the Strait of Hormuz (AI IMAGE)
Trump has made a tongue-in-cheek remark on the Strait of Hormuz (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 29, 2026 16:53:30 IST

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Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

Donald Trump couldn’t resist cracking a joke about the Strait of Hormuz during an investment forum in Miami.

The waterway’s been sealed off since the war with Iran kicked off last month, and Trump played it for laughs, calling it the “Strait of Trump” before rolling out a mock apology aimed right at the US media.

Is Trump planning to rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself?

“Iran has to open up the Strait of Trump, uh, I mean, Hormuz,” he said in Florida at the Future Investment Initiative.

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He smirked through a fake apology, taking another shot at what he likes to call “fake news.” “I am so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say, ‘He accidentally said, “No, there are no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we’d have a major story.”

Since March 3, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed, warning they’ll attack any vessel trying to slip through. It’s a big deal.

The Strait of Hormuz is barely a sliver of water in the Persian Gulf, but nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas moves through it. Tankers haul fuel from places like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, and, of course, Iran itself.

Closing off this route has cranked up tensions in the region, probably the biggest escalation so far in the fight between Iran and, on the other side, Israel and the US.

When Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico

Although the statement made by Trump was received with laughter by the crowd, the US President is not new to the renaming of geographical features.

As a matter of fact, he proceeded to state the reason he changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America during his second term in January 2025.

“I never understood why the gulf of Mexico was called so. We have 92 per cent of it. Mexico has a less than eight per cent. Mexico was not delighted but I declared that henceforth the region would be termed the gulf of America,” he said to the audience.

Donald Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in February 2025. In response to an executive order to change the name, Google Maps and Apple started showing the Gulf of America in addition to the Gulf of Mexico.

Analysts discussed that the naming of the area was an aspect of the Trump agenda to ensure that America gets back its dominance in the region.

MUST READ: India Steps In To Support Sri Lanka’s Fuel Needs With 38,000 MT Fuel As Middle East Crisis Disrupts Global Energy Supplies, President Dissanayake Thanks PM Modi

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Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

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Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

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Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’
Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’
Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’
Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

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