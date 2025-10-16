Kremlin says Putin told Trump supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine would harm peace chances and US-Russia ties

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call that supplying U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would harm the peace process and damage U.S.-Russia ties, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. Ushakov said a planned new summit between the two presidents will be preceded by a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days. The Putin-Trump call took place at Russia's initiative, Ushakov said. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

