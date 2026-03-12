LIVE TV
Home > World > Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Drone strikes hit Kuwait International Airport on Thursday, causing material damage but no casualties, authorities said.

Drone attacks on Kuwait airport (Image: APT)
Drone attacks on Kuwait airport (Image: APT)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 12, 2026 14:53:51 IST

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Drone strikes caused damage at Kuwait’s main airport on Thursday after the facility came under attack again during Iran’s ongoing strikes in the Gulf region.

Authorities said that Kuwait International Airport was hit by several drones during the attack. The strikes caused damage to airport property, but officials confirmed that no one was hurt.

In an official statement, authorities said, “The civil aviation announces that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones, resulting only in material damage.”

No casualties reported from Kuwait airport drone attack

Officials also said that there were no casualties reported from the incident.

The attack comes as tensions remain high in the region due to Iran’s ongoing military actions and strikes across parts of the Gulf. Kuwait is one of the countries in the region that has been on alert as the conflict continues to affect nearby areas.

Authorities are now assessing the damage at the airport and monitoring the situation closely.

(Developing story, more to follow soon)

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating
Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating
Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating
Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

QUICK LINKS