Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin

Each year, on the first Monday of September is marked as the Labour Day to honor the American Labour movement and their contributions. The tradition of marking it a holiday began in the 19th century when the respective group raised their voices amid the Industrial revolution.

The then era for labours were worse, as they faced unsafe working conditions, long working hours and minimum wages. Their only demand was better pay, fixed and resonable working hours and respect.

Who Suggested Labor Day?

Historians credit two individuals for the idea of Labor Day. Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, a machinist and secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, are both linked with the proposal. The debate continues about who exactly originated the idea, but both names remain central.

Regardless of its origin, unions across the country embraced the concept quickly. They saw Labor Day as an opportunity to highlight the dignity of labor and acknowledge the role of workers in building America’s strength and economy.

When Wsa First Labour Day Celebrated?

The first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City on September 5, 1882. The Central Labor Union organized the event, and nearly 10,000 workers marched from City Hall to Union Square.

The parade reflected unity and strength among workers seeking justice and respect. After New York, other states began to recognize the holiday. Oregon became the first state to declare Labor Day a public holiday in 1887. By 1894, more than half of the states across the United States had officially recognized the holiday, showing strong support for workers and labor unions.

Federal Recognition of Labor Day in 1894

Labor Day received federal recognition in 1894 after the Pullman Strike, which involved a nationwide railroad boycott. The strike led to violent clashes and government intervention, highlighting the need for better labor rights. In response, Congress passed a law declaring the first Monday in September as Labor Day. President Grover Cleveland signed the bill into law in 1894. Since then, Americans observe the holiday every year, honoring the workforce and the contributions of millions of workers. Labor Day stands as a symbol of justice, fair work conditions, and the sacrifices made by labor unions in history.

