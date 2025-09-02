LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > 47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

According to the Foreign Workers Administration, around 11,000 new applications to hire foreign workers through the private track were processed in recent weeks.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 2, 2025 00:29:56 IST

Since the outbreak of the Iron Sword war against Hamas in Gaza, Israel has brought in nearly 47,000 new foreign workers to bolster its construction sector, officials said on Monday.

Palestinians Replaced Amid Security Concerns

The government barred Palestinian labourers from entering Israel due to security risks following the October conflict, creating a major workforce gap in the construction industry. To offset the shortage, authorities turned to foreign workers, primarily from Asia.

Surge in Applications Approved

According to the Foreign Workers Administration, around 11,000 new applications to hire foreign workers through the private track were processed in recent weeks. Of these, 9,000 have already been approved, with nearly half of those workers already in Israel. The remainder are expected to arrive shortly.

“In light of the events of the past year, this is a significant and important addition to the construction industry that will assist in the restoration of buildings,” the administration said in a statement, adding that the expansion reflects “very great efforts” to stabilise the sector amid ongoing challenges. (Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

Tags: Gaza warisraelpalestine

RELATED News

WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
India-US Trade on the Brink: Donald Trump Calls It a ‘One-Sided Disaster’ – How Will New Delhi React?
Burgers, Fries, and Hot Fudge Sundaes: The Unusual Diet That Keeps Warren Buffett Healthy at 95!

LATEST NEWS

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?