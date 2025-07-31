Home > World > No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

U.S. President Trump warned that a trade deal with Canada may be tough to finalize after it announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood. PM Carney said the move depends on Palestinian Authority reforms. Canada and the U.S. are in trade talks amid threats of 35% tariffs.

The US and Canada are still in discussion over a new trade deal
The US and Canada are still in discussion over a new trade deal

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 31, 2025 15:04:15 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that trade agreement with Canada could become difficult following its decision to recognize the Palestinian statehood. Canada is another major western nation to propose the move after the UK and France also displayed similar sentiments.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump was quoted as saying on his social media account.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier said that Ottawa will acknowledge Palestinian nation in September if certain conditions are met. The Canadian government is yet to respond to Trump’s statement regarding trade deal.

Donald Trump Has Warned Canada of a 35% Tariff Rate If Deal Isn’t Finalized

Notably, both Canada and the US are discussing a possible trade agreement after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Canada with 35% tariffs. In response, Canada has said that any deal with the US would be on equal terms and serve the interest of Canadians.

He also said that supporting Palestinian statehood is important for keeping hopes alive for a two-state solution – a long-time goal of Canadian foreign policy. He warned that this goal is now “being eroded before our eyes” as the situation in Gaza worsens.

Carney added that Canada’s decision depends on reforms by the Palestinian Authority (PA), led by Mahmoud Abbas. He said Abbas must hold general elections in 2026 without Hamas participation and ensure that a future Palestinian state is demilitarised.

U.S.A Has Refused to Recognize an Independent Palestinian Nation

The U.S. has opposed recognising a Palestinian state, arguing that it rewards Hamas. The Trump administration remains strongly supportive of Israel, even as UN experts and human rights groups accuse it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Since the start of the 2023 war, Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and destroyed large parts of Gaza. Starvation is rising, with at least 154 people, including 89 children, dying due to hunger. Many others have been killed at aid distribution sites backed by the U.S. and Israel.

Despite Israeli denials, Trump has acknowledged that starvation is happening. His Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected in Israel for ceasefire and aid talks.

Also Read: ‘Dead Economies’: Trump Lashes Out At India, Russia After Slapping 25% Tariff, Says ‘I Don’t Care….’

Tags: donald trumppalestinetarifftradeUSA

RELATED News

8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
Philippines President Marcos To Visit India, Talks On Trade, Defence, South China Sea Expected
Why Are Top UK Lawyers Warning That Recognising Palestine Could Breach International Law? 1933 Montevideo Convention Explained

LATEST NEWS

Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine
No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine
No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine
No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?