No Trade Deal: US President Donald Trump Warns Canada Over Recognition of Palestine

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that trade agreement with Canada could become difficult following its decision to recognize the Palestinian statehood. Canada is another major western nation to propose the move after the UK and France also displayed similar sentiments.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” Trump was quoted as saying on his social media account.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier said that Ottawa will acknowledge Palestinian nation in September if certain conditions are met. The Canadian government is yet to respond to Trump’s statement regarding trade deal.

Donald Trump Has Warned Canada of a 35% Tariff Rate If Deal Isn’t Finalized

Notably, both Canada and the US are discussing a possible trade agreement after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Canada with 35% tariffs. In response, Canada has said that any deal with the US would be on equal terms and serve the interest of Canadians.

He also said that supporting Palestinian statehood is important for keeping hopes alive for a two-state solution – a long-time goal of Canadian foreign policy. He warned that this goal is now “being eroded before our eyes” as the situation in Gaza worsens.

Carney added that Canada’s decision depends on reforms by the Palestinian Authority (PA), led by Mahmoud Abbas. He said Abbas must hold general elections in 2026 without Hamas participation and ensure that a future Palestinian state is demilitarised.

U.S.A Has Refused to Recognize an Independent Palestinian Nation

The U.S. has opposed recognising a Palestinian state, arguing that it rewards Hamas. The Trump administration remains strongly supportive of Israel, even as UN experts and human rights groups accuse it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Since the start of the 2023 war, Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and destroyed large parts of Gaza. Starvation is rising, with at least 154 people, including 89 children, dying due to hunger. Many others have been killed at aid distribution sites backed by the U.S. and Israel.

Despite Israeli denials, Trump has acknowledged that starvation is happening. His Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected in Israel for ceasefire and aid talks.

