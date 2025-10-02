LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

Two Delta Air Lines planes were involved in a collision at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 9:56 pm local time when one plane was taxiing toward its gate and another Delta regional jet was also approaching the same area after landing.

According to air traffic control (ATC) audio, the regional jet struck the other aircraft wing-first, hitting its nose. The impact caused the wing of the regional jet to break off. Both planes were moving at a slow speed when the crash occurred.

BREAKING: Two Delta jets have collided on the tarmac at LaGuardia in New York One of the jets actually lost most of its wing. Amount of passengers or crew injured is not currently known.

A CBS News producer who was at the airport confirmed the collision, while a video from the scene surfaced online showing the aftermath. At least one injury has been reported so far, though details on the person’s condition have not been released.

Preliminary reports identify the planes involved as Delta Flight DL5047 and Delta Flight DL5155. The flights were operating as part of Delta’s regional network.

LaGuardia Airport, the second-busiest airport in New York after John F Kennedy International Airport, mainly handles domestic travel. The incident is expected to cause delays and disruptions for passengers as officials investigate the cause of the collision.

Authorities have not yet provided details on how the two planes ended up in the same space while taxiing. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are likely to review the case to determine whether it was due to human error, miscommunication, or another issue.

Passengers on board both aircraft were evacuated safely, and emergency crews quickly responded to the scene. More updates are expected as investigations continue.

