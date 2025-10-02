LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

The incident happened around 9:56 pm local time when one plane was taxiing toward its gate and another Delta regional jet was also approaching the same area after landing.

LaGuardia Airport crash. Image source: (X/@oren_juice)
LaGuardia Airport crash. Image source: (X/@oren_juice)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 10:16:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

Two Delta Air Lines planes were involved in a collision at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 9:56 pm local time when one plane was taxiing toward its gate and another Delta regional jet was also approaching the same area after landing.

According to air traffic control (ATC) audio, the regional jet struck the other aircraft wing-first, hitting its nose. The impact caused the wing of the regional jet to break off. Both planes were moving at a slow speed when the crash occurred.

A CBS News producer who was at the airport confirmed the collision, while a video from the scene surfaced online showing the aftermath. At least one injury has been reported so far, though details on the person’s condition have not been released.

Preliminary reports identify the planes involved as Delta Flight DL5047 and Delta Flight DL5155. The flights were operating as part of Delta’s regional network.

LaGuardia Airport, the second-busiest airport in New York after John F Kennedy International Airport, mainly handles domestic travel. The incident is expected to cause delays and disruptions for passengers as officials investigate the cause of the collision.

Authorities have not yet provided details on how the two planes ended up in the same space while taxiing. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are likely to review the case to determine whether it was due to human error, miscommunication, or another issue.

Passengers on board both aircraft were evacuated safely, and emergency crews quickly responded to the scene. More updates are expected as investigations continue.

ALSO READ: 18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delta planeLaGuardia AirportLaGuardia Airport crashnew york

RELATED News

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks surge on Fed rate cut hopes, currencies flat amid US shutdown jitters
Afghanistan Bans Internet Nationwide, Taliban Cuts Connectivity Citing Women Immorality, Puts Nearly 50 Million In Digital Darkness
This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump
In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

QUICK LINKS