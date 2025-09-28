18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason

An ordinary IndiGo flight was transformed to be an experience of a lifetime for the passengers after the pilot greeted everyone on board with his passenger princess.

The pilot in a video that has attracted the attention of social media users made a sweet announcement that his 18-month-old daughter is on a flight with him, and this is the very first time.

IndiGo Pilot Melts Hearts as He Introduces 18-Month-Old Daughter

The video itself begins when the father and daughter pair are being driven to the airport in a cab.

The text in the video mentioned, “So, I got an opportunity to have my daughter as a passenger on the 1st time.” The pilot was the next moment observed heading in the direction of the aircraft with his daughter in his arms. He said, “I was super excited.”

Before the flight took off, the pilot told the passengers, Afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, a very good one. I hope you are all calm. Before presenting his daughter to everyone on board, I will borrow you a minutes childhood, he said. The tiny girl was observed sitting on a bench in a very comfortable position beside her mother and noticing things.”

He added while waving at his daughter and wife, “This trip to Delhi is very important to me since on the plane I have my wife and I have my daughter who is only 18 months old. It is the first occasion they are travelling with me.”

The pilot and his daughter were then seen waving everyone goodbye after the flight landed in Delhi. The small one even appeared wearing a pair of fancy sunglasses, flaunting at the people as she waved at them endearingly.