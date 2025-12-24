Plane Crash or Targeted Kill? Libya Army Chief Dies Days After Asim Munir Meeting, Social Media Draws Parallels With Iran Commander’s Death

Libya’s army chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, was killed in a plane crash near the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday, just minutes after the private jet he was travelling in took off from an airport, Turkish officials confirmed.

The crash claimed the lives of everyone on board, including four senior Libyan military officers and three crew members.

Crash Occurred Shortly After Take-off

According to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the Dassault Falcon 50-type jet departed Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 8:10 pm local time (17:10 GMT) en route to Tripoli.

“Radio contact was lost approximately 40 minutes after take-off,” Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

He added that the aircraft had requested an emergency landing while flying over the Haymana district before communication was completely cut off.

Technical Failure, Not Sabotage: Turkish Officials

Authorities later located the wreckage near Kesikkavak village in Ankara’s Haymana district.

Al Jazeera, quoting Turkish officials, reports that initial investigations have ruled out sabotage, with evidence instead pointing to a technical failure as the cause of the crash.

Also Read: ‘Our Air Force Took Out…’ Asim Munir Gets Brutally Trolled Over Blatant Lies Claiming Pakistan Downed India’s Rafale During Op Sindoor Using 90% Indigenous Tech

Libyan PM Confirms Deaths, Calls It a “Great Tragedy”

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the deaths of al-Haddad and the four accompanying officers, describing the incident as a “tragic accident” that occurred as the delegation was returning home.

“This great tragedy is a great loss for the nation, the military establishment, and all the people,” Dbeibah said in a statement.

“We have lost men who served their country with sincerity and dedication and were an example of discipline, responsibility, and national commitment,” he added.

Senior Military Officials Among the Dead

The four other officers who died in the crash were identified as:

General Al-Fitouri Gharibil, head of Libya’s ground forces

Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, head of the Military Manufacturing Authority

Muhammad Al-Asawi Diab, adviser to the chief of staff

Muhammad Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer attached to the chief of staff’s office

Three crew members aboard the jet were also killed.

The crash occurred just days after Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir met Libya’s military leadership. Similarly, in June 2025, Iran’s top commander, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, was killed after meeting Munir.

Also Read: ‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim