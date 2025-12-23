‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Donald Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) once again claimed that his intervention helped prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, asserting that the conflict could have escalated into a nuclear confrontation. Speaking to the reporters, Trump alleged that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day military standoff that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

‘We Stopped A Potential Nuclear War,’ Says Trump

Trump said he had helped resolve multiple global conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan. “I have solved eight wars… We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India,” he claimed, adding that the Pakistani prime minister had told him that his actions saved “10 million lives, maybe more”.

The former US president also reiterated his earlier assertion that trade pressure and tariffs played a role in de-escalating the situation, claiming the conflict was “settled” within 24 hours.

India, however, has rejected Trump’s claims, maintaining that no third-party mediation was involved.

India’s Account Of The Ceasefire

New Delhi has consistently stated that following significant damage suffered by Pakistan, Islamabad’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart. Both sides subsequently agreed to halt all military actions on land, air and sea, effective May 10.

Indian officials have stressed that the decision to stop hostilities was bilateral and military-to-military, not the result of external intervention.

Trump On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Trump also spoke about ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, acknowledging deep hostility between the two sides. “The talks are going on… There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” he said.

Recent peace discussions were held in Miami, Florida, involving delegations from Russia and the United States.

US Envoy Says Russia ‘Committed To Peace’

Following the talks, Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff said Russia remains committed to pursuing a peaceful resolution. He said Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held “productive and constructive” meetings with the American delegation, which included Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House official Josh Gruenbaum.

In a statement, Witkoff said Russia values US efforts to resolve the conflict and restore global security.

(Via Agency Inputs)

