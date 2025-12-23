LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour H-1B renewal
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Donald Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) once again claimed that his intervention helped prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, asserting that the conflict could have escalated into a nuclear confrontation. Speaking to the reporters, Trump alleged that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day military standoff that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

'Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim (Photo Credits: X)
'Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 23, 2025 13:13:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Donald Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) once again claimed that his intervention helped prevent a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, asserting that the conflict could have escalated into a nuclear confrontation. Speaking to the reporters, Trump alleged that eight aircraft were shot down during the four-day military standoff that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

You Might Be Interested In

‘We Stopped A Potential Nuclear War,’ Says Trump

Trump said he had helped resolve multiple global conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan. “I have solved eight wars… We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India,” he claimed, adding that the Pakistani prime minister had told him that his actions saved “10 million lives, maybe more”.

The former US president also reiterated his earlier assertion that trade pressure and tariffs played a role in de-escalating the situation, claiming the conflict was “settled” within 24 hours.

You Might Be Interested In

India, however, has rejected Trump’s claims, maintaining that no third-party mediation was involved.

India’s Account Of The Ceasefire

New Delhi has consistently stated that following significant damage suffered by Pakistan, Islamabad’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart. Both sides subsequently agreed to halt all military actions on land, air and sea, effective May 10.

Indian officials have stressed that the decision to stop hostilities was bilateral and military-to-military, not the result of external intervention.

Trump On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Trump also spoke about ongoing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, acknowledging deep hostility between the two sides. “The talks are going on… There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” he said.

Recent peace discussions were held in Miami, Florida, involving delegations from Russia and the United States.

US Envoy Says Russia ‘Committed To Peace’

Following the talks, Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff said Russia remains committed to pursuing a peaceful resolution. He said Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held “productive and constructive” meetings with the American delegation, which included Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House official Josh Gruenbaum.

In a statement, Witkoff said Russia values US efforts to resolve the conflict and restore global security.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Epstein Suicide Video: What Is Trump Hiding? DOJ Releases Chilling 12-Second Clip, Then Deletes It In A Hurry

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 1:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

‘Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way’: Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

How Donald Trump Is Ramping Up 2026 Immigration Crackdown: $170 Billion Funding, More ICE Agents, New Detention Centres And 1 Million Deportations A Year

Muhammad Yunus Gives Big Update On Elections, Says Bangladesh Will Go To Polls On…

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS Update: Parker Solar Probe Spots Interstellar Comet Hidden Behind the Sun

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

‘No Tickets? Sit Near Toilets’: Odisha Athletes’ Shocking Train Ordeal Video Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Batter to Score 4,000 WT20I Runs; Check Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Women’s T20Is

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim
‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim
‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim
‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

QUICK LINKS