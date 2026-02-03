LinkedIn Co-Founder Vs X Owner: Elon Musk Drops Email Bombshell, Accuses Reid Hoffman Of Epstein Island Visit -Former PayPal Ally Hits Back Hard

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents from the US Justice Department has reignited a massive fight between tech moguls Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman. The two former PayPal colleagues are trading serious accusations on X after an old email from 2014 resurfaced.

As per reports, In a December 11, 2014 email, Epstein wrote to Musk mentioning that Hoffman had just visited his private island the weekend before. Epstein then invited Musk to the Caribbean for the holidays.

The 2014 Email posted by Elon Musk

Elon Musk used this as ammunition and posted a screenshot of the email and wrote that “This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island. Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect.”

Elon Musk claims he turned down every single invite from Epstein to visit the island or fly on his plane, saying that Epstein’s attempts to lure him actually made him want to stay away.

Hoffman’s Counterclaim to Elon Musk

Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder, didn’t hold back in his response. He called Elon Musk’s version of the story “disgusting” and accused the Tesla CEO of lying to protect himself. Hoffman claimed that Musk was actually the one begging to go to the island for parties two years before that email was even sent. He fired back on X and said that “If you cared about the victims as you say, you’d stop making false accusations to cover your a*s and start using your $220m of influence with President Trump to get justice for the victims.”

‘Gifts’ Allegation by Elon Musk

The argument got even uglier when Musk posted that Hoffman had brought “gifts” to Epstein during his visit, questioning what they were. Hoffman has admitted in the past that he deeply regrets meeting with Epstein but maintains he only went to the island once for MIT fundraising and denies any wrongdoing.

This beef goes way back to their days at PayPal in the early 2000s. While they were once partners, they are now bitter rivals. Hoffman has become a major critic of Musk’s leadership at X, while Musk keeps pointing to Hoffman’s past ties with Epstein. Hoffman even says Musk’s constant public attacks have forced him to beef up his personal security. This latest document leak has clearly turned their long-running feud into an all-out war.

