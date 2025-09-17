Malta keen on India-EU FTA negotiations, looking to expand trade: Ambassador Reuben Gauci
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 05:03:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Malta, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to India, Reuben Gauci, stated that Malta was keen on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) deal, further stating that FTA would only increase trade with India.

India is currently accelerating discussions on trade agreements with key partners across multiple regions, including the United States, the European Union, Australia, Sri Lanka, and several others, in a bid to expand trade and secure long-term growth opportunities.

“This is the 60th anniversary of the India-Malta relationship, which was established on 10th March 1965…We view the bilateral relationship between India and Malta as very important. India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Malta…We are looking to expand trade with India…112 Indian companies are established in Malta…We are very keen on the EU-India FTA negotiations…We believe that the FTA will increase trade with India…” Gauci told ANI.

He further stated that Malta was interested in the Indian film industry and financial sector, noting that the Indian community in Malta comprised approximately 18,000 people, accounting for more than half of the population.

“I wish that in the future, given the FTA, Maltese investment will also be possible…The Indian community in Malta is around 18 thousand…We are also interested in the Indian film industry, the Indian financial sector…At present we have two Indian pharmaceutical companies…” he further added

Gauci also hinted that an Indian delegation will be visiting Malta for political consultations in October or November.

“…Hopefully, in October or November, we will have an Indian delegation going to Malta for the political consultations, which happen between Malta and India every two years, once in Malta and once in India…So in September 2023, we had them here in New Delhi and now this year in 2025, an Indian delegation will be going to Malta for the political consultations…I am hopeful that Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Ian Borg will visit India again if not this year, next year. I work a lot with the Indian High Commission in Malta, I speak to them regularly, and obviously, it would be a good thing to have a visit, hopefully by EAM Dr S Jaishankar to Malta…” he stated.

He further said that Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister would also be meeting External Minister Affairs Jaishankar in New York in the month of September.

“The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Ian Borg, will be meeting EAM Dr S Jaishankar in New York during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September…” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: delhiftaindiamaltareuben-gauci

