Home > World > Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: UK Police Name Attacker Who Killed 2 On Yom Kippur, British Citizen From Country Infamous For Terrorism

Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: UK Police Name Attacker Who Killed 2 On Yom Kippur, British Citizen From Country Infamous For Terrorism

Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: Greater Manchester Police have identified Jihad al-Shami, 35, as the attacker in the deadly Manchester synagogue assault. Two were killed, four injured. Three others have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack on Yom Kippur.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 3, 2025 02:24:38 IST

Manchester Synagogue Stabbing: Greater Manchester Police have identified the perpetrator of the deadly attack at a local synagogue during Yom Kippur, in which two people were killed and four others injured. The attacker has been named as Jihad al-Shami, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin, who was shot dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that three additional suspects were arrested in connection with the attack – two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s.

“We are now able to confirm that, although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the person responsible for today’s attacks is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent,” police stated.

Manchester Synagogue Attack Declared Terrorist Incident

Authorities noted that the suspect did not appear in initial searches of police and security service counter-terrorism records.

The Metropolitan Police in London, which oversees national counter-terrorism operations, declared the incident a terrorist attack.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor confirmed the arrest of two other suspects but provided no further details regarding their roles. The victims of the attack have not yet been publicly identified.

Manchester Synagogue Attack Details

The assault occurred at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, an Orthodox synagogue in a suburban neighborhood of Manchester, shortly after services began around 9:30 AM. The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police reported that two men died at the scene.

Three others are hospitalized with serious injuries: one with a stab wound, another struck by a vehicle involved in the attack, and a third who “later presented himself at hospital with an injury that may have been sustained as officers stopped the attacker.”

What Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said About Manchester Synagogue Attack 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the assault, calling the attacker’s actions “vile” and emphasizing that the attack targeted Jews because of their faith.

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love,” Starmer said.
“I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

What Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Said About Manchester Synagogue Attack 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with the UK Jewish community:

“Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded,” Netanyahu said.
“As I warned at the UN: Weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 2:24 AM IST
