Home > World > "Marjorie Went BAD": Donald Trump's Fiery Response to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Shocking Resignation

US President Donald Trump reacted strongly to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unexpected resignation on Saturday, declaring, “Marjorie went BAD.”

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 22, 2025 23:23:29 IST

US President Donald Trump reacted strongly to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unexpected resignation on Saturday, declaring, “Marjorie went BAD.” 

This came after the Republican Marjorie made the announcement of her resignation, where she explained why she does not want her family or her Georgia district to face a hostile primary during the 2026 midterm season. 

Donald Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor ‘Traitor’

Talking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump shared: “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits’.” 

He further added, “Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr., because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her.” 

He continued, “For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Resignation 

Marjorie Taylor Greene made the decision to step down because she “loves her family too much” to let them endure what she described as a “hurtful and hateful” political fight. She wrote that she will not continue in a situation that she compared to being a “battered wife,” and stressed that she will not remain in office just to face a damaging campaign. 




Marjorie Taylor Greene added that the situation around her position in the Republican Party had become “absurd and unserious,” and said he preferred to leave on her own terms rather than prolong the conflict.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 11:23 PM IST
