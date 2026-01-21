Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

This year’s World Economic Forum in Davos is being seen closely because of the US President Donald Trump’s actions in the recent weeks. Speaking at the summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a powerful speech that grabbed a lot of attention worldwide. Carney’s speech went beyond economic issues. He talked about how global politics is changing and urged nations to work together, especially middle powers like Canada and India as according to him the old world order weakens.

Mark Carney said the familiar system that has guided international politics and trade for decades is not just changing but it is breaking apart. He told the packed hall, “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” and his message drew a rare standing ovation from the audience, as per reports.

Mark Carney takes a shot at Trump?

He said that the system of rules that once protected nations is fading. Carney said that, “Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.” This was seen as a reference to recent actions by the United States under President Donald Trump which included tariffs on key sectors and threats tied to Greenland.

Mark Carney also urged smaller and mid-sized countries not to just comply with powerful nations in hopes of protection. He said, “There is a strong tendency for countries to go along to get along to hope that compliance will buy safety. It won’t.” He stressed that middle powers must work together because, “if you are not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

Mark Carney says Canada and India are negotiating a free trade pact

India was a key part of his message. Mark Carney confirmed that Canada is negotiating a free trade pact with India as part of efforts to reduce over-dependence on the United States. He said Canada is also pursuing cooperation with ASEAN countries, Mercosur, Thailand, and the Philippines. “We’re negotiating free trade pacts with India, ASEAN, Thailand, Philippines and Mercosur, pursuing different coalitions for different issues based on common values and interests,” he said.

On security, Mark Carney spoke strongly in support of Greenland and Denmark. He said, “Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully supports their unique right to determine Greenland’s future.” He also said that Canada’s commitment to NATO’s Article Five remains standing which says an attack against one ally is an attack against all, remains “unwavering.”

Also Read: Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?