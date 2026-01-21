LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor Canadian PM Carney BCB Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide breaking-news karisma kapoor
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Davos speech warned that the global order is breaking down and urged middle powers like India and Canada to work together instead of bowing to big powers.

Canada PM speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos (Image: X/ ErikSolheim)
Canada PM speaks at World Economic Forum in Davos (Image: X/ ErikSolheim)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 21, 2026 19:14:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

This year’s World Economic Forum in Davos is being seen closely because of the US President Donald Trump’s actions in the recent weeks. Speaking at the summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a powerful speech that grabbed a lot of attention worldwide. Carney’s speech went beyond economic issues. He talked about how global politics is changing and urged nations to work together, especially middle powers like Canada and India as according to him the old world order weakens.

You Might Be Interested In

Mark Carney  said the familiar system that has guided international politics and trade for decades is not just changing but it is breaking apart. He told the packed hall, “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” and his message drew a rare standing ovation from the audience, as per reports. 

Mark Carney takes a shot at Trump?

He said that the system of rules that once protected nations is fading. Carney said that, “Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.” This was seen as a reference to recent actions by the United States under President Donald Trump which included tariffs on key sectors and threats tied to Greenland.

You Might Be Interested In

Mark Carney also urged smaller and mid-sized countries not to just comply with powerful nations in hopes of protection. He said, “There is a strong tendency for countries to go along to get along to hope that compliance will buy safety. It won’t.” He stressed that middle powers must work together because, “if you are not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

Mark Carney says Canada and India are negotiating a free trade pact 

India was a key part of his message. Mark Carney  confirmed that Canada is negotiating a free trade pact with India as part of efforts to reduce over-dependence on the United States. He said Canada is also pursuing cooperation with ASEAN countries, Mercosur, Thailand, and the Philippines. “We’re negotiating free trade pacts with India, ASEAN, Thailand, Philippines and Mercosur, pursuing different coalitions for different issues based on common values and interests,” he said.

On security, Mark Carney spoke strongly in support of Greenland and Denmark. He said, “Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully supports their unique right to determine Greenland’s future.” He also said that Canada’s commitment to NATO’s Article Five remains standing which says an attack against one ally is an attack against all, remains “unwavering.”

Also Read: Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 7:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Canadian PM CarneyDavos 2026home-hero-pos-3latest newstrump

RELATED News

“Not Going In Right Direction”: Trump Minces No Words As He Criticises Europe, Says “Certain Places In Region Not Recognisable”

DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

From Fake VIP Tickets To Access Passes To ‘USA House’, How Are Billionaires Getting Scammed At DAVOS 2026

“I Feared Getting Killed”: Trump Reveals Why He Dropped The Plan To Rename “Gulf Of Mexico” As “Gulf Of Trump”

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

LATEST NEWS

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

Meet Hande Erçel: Turkish Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours Of Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ At Joy Awards 2026, Says This Is…

Red Magic 11 Air Unveiled In China With RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, Dual-Active Cooling Fan And Cool RGB Light. Phone To Make Global Debut On…

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Apprenticeship Programs in the BFSI Sector: A Government-Backed Pathway to Employability for India’s Youth

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Surat Textile Industry Rapidly Moving Towards AI, Initiative Conducted by IDT at Laxmipati Group

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

Mumbai Disturbing Incident: 2.5 Month Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted And Beaten By 20-Year-Old Man, Rescued After Locals Heard Its Cries Emerging From Toilet – Watch

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’
Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’
Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’
Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

QUICK LINKS