LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos india breaking-news Board of Peace BCB egg curry dispute us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

India and the UAE have signed a new defence partnership during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to New Delhi, alongside deals in energy, technology, AI and trade. The pact is seen as a strategic response to the Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement and the emerging idea of an “Islamic NATO,” while India says it does not mean involvement in Middle East conflicts.

India-UAE Defence Pact Counter the Saudi-Pakistan Push? (Image; ANI)
India-UAE Defence Pact Counter the Saudi-Pakistan Push? (Image; ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 21, 2026 17:02:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

India-UAE have signed a new defence partnership agreement, a move that comes as the region’s security landscape is quickly changing. The pact was agreed during a visit to New Delhi by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was warmly welcomed at the Palam Air Base by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

You Might Be Interested In

The defence deal between India-UAE was part of a larger set of agreements covering business, energy, space, and advanced technology cooperation. India and the UAE also agreed to work together on new areas like artificial intelligence and food security, not just military cooperation.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said the visit “illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship.”

You Might Be Interested In

India-UAE pact a counter to ‘Islamic NATO’?

This pact is widely seen as a response to recent security moves in the Gulf and South Asia, especially the mutual defence agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September 2025. That pact includes a clause saying “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.” This clause has been compared by analysts to a NATO-style collective defence arrangement and has led some experts to talk about the possibility of an “Islamic NATO” made up of countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and others.

For India-UAE, the new defence partnership bolsters their long-standing ties and helps balance shifting alliances. UAE also has strong relations with Israel as they signed the Abraham Accords, and with the United States. It is important to note that Saudi Arabia has not signed the Abraham Accords. This wider network of relationships adds strength to the India-UAE cooperation.

India-UAE further agreed to a US $200 billion by 2032

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made it clear that the letter of intent on defence “does not imply India’s involvement in regional conflicts.” He said cooperation does not mean India will necessarily be drawn into wars in the Middle East.

Beyond defence, India and the UAE also agreed to a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal, with plans to double their bilateral trade to US $200 billion by 2032.

Some analysts see the UAE-India pact as a strategic countermove to the Saudi-Pakistan agreement and the evolving idea of an “Islamic NATO”. The UAE’s growing closeness with India challenges the region’s traditional fault lines, and adds a new layer to Gulf and South Asian geopolitics.

Also Read: Gates Foundation Shutdown: Bill Gates To Cut 500 Jobs As He Moves To Give Away $200 Billion Fortune

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2indialatest newsuae

RELATED News

Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Pay Tariffs Back’ If Supreme Court Overturns Levies

Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman Continues As Tesla Boss Asks People To Not Use ChatGPT, This Is How OpenAI Boss Reacted

Why Did French President Emmanuel Macron Wear Tinted Blue Sunglasses Indoors At Davos? Internet Jokes, ‘He Was Hiding Bruises From His Wife,’ But Here’s The Truth

After Sharp Objections, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Accepts Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ Invitation For Post-War Gaza Governance: What’s Next?

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Shimjitha Musthafa, The Woman Who Abetted A 42-Year-Old Kerala Man’s Suicide Over A ‘Fake’ Sexual Harassment Video? All You Need To Know

Surprising Twist: Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Ending Months-Long Dating Rumours, Is Their ‘Friendship’ Chapter Just Over?

O’Romeo Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Cowboy Look Leaves Internet Excited, But Fans Want To See More Of Laila Majnu Duo Triptii Dimri And Avinash Tiwary

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

Vicky Kaushal To Be Part of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Reject Shared Universe Says ‘WE DON’T WANT THIS’

Forget Prompts: ve.ai Reads the Signal of Your Intent to Write the Future

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Who Is Ajaz Khan? Bigg Boss Fame And Actor Back In Spotlight As Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral

Deepfake Danger: Sudha Murty Warns Against AI Videos Misusing Her Image For Investment Scams

Is OnePlus Shutting Down In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?
Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?
Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?
Will India-UAE Defence Deal Prove To Be A Setback For Islamic NATO Led By Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Military Axis?

QUICK LINKS