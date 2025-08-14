LIVE TV
Home > World > Mass Shooting In US: Several Law Enforcement Officials Shot In Virginia; Here’s What We Know So Far

Mass Shooting In US: Several Law Enforcement Officials Shot In Virginia; Here’s What We Know So Far

The warrants were for brandishing a firearm and trespassing. Deputies were also serving a protective order at the time, according to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 14, 2025 11:00:31 IST

At least three law enforcement officers on Wednesday were shot during a mass shooting in Pittsylvania County, southern Virginia. The mass shooting took place in the Gretna area when deputies were serving warrants at a home, authorities said.

The warrants were for brandishing a firearm and trespassing. Deputies were also serving a protective order at the time, according to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael W. Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor said the situation turned into an hourlong standoff but ended peacefully, with the suspected shooter taken into custody.

“All three are well. Of course they’re shaken up. And they’re going through the process now of trying to heal,” he told reporters. “They’re OK.”

US Representative John McGuire, who represents Virginia’s 5th congressional district, posted on X that his “thoughts and prayers” were with the deputies and their families. “We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” he wrote.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous emergency vehicles parked nearby.

Pittsylvania County is located along Virginia’s southern border with North Carolina, about 158 kilometers northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tags: usus mass shootingVirginia

