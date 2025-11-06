LIVE TV
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood's Death India vs Australia
Meet Maya Handa, The Mastermind Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Historic NYC Mayoral Victory

Maya Handa, Zohran Mamdani’s campaign strategist, played a pivotal role in his historic New York mayoral win. Her progressive experience and digital strategy helped engage diverse communities. Mamdani credited Handa’s leadership for his successful grassroots and online outreach.

Zohran Mamdani, the young Democratic Socialist leader, has been elected the next mayor of New York City, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The victory marks a series of historic firsts for the city. Mamdani will become New York’s first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage, and the first mayor born in Africa, according to the Associated Press.

Mamdani is set to take office on January 1, becoming the youngest mayor of New York City in more than a century.

Addressing supporters, Mamdani spoke about the unconventional nature of his candidacy.

“The conventional wisdom would tell you that I am far from the perfect candidate. I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this,” he declared, as reported by AP.

Maya Handa: Key Strategist Behind Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign

Mamdani’s campaign was guided by Maya Handa, appointed as his campaign manager in July, succeeding Elle Bisgaard-Church. Handa had previously managed State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s mayoral bid and worked closely with Mamdani during his tenure in the Assembly.

According to The New York Times, Handa brings extensive experience in progressive campaigns, having worked with national and local figures such as former New York Representative Jamaal Bowman, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and the influential Working Families Party.

The campaign also noted her work with Queens Assemblymember Claire Valdez and Brooklyn Councilmember Shahana Hanif, although these roles were not listed on her LinkedIn profile, as reported by the New York Post.

Digital Campaign Strategy Helps Zohran Mamdani Win 

Analysts credit Mamdani’s victory to his effective use of digital media to engage a broad audience. The mayor-elect leveraged his South Asian heritage, with his mother being acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan-born scholar of Indian descent, to connect with voters.

Mamdani’s campaign included videos in Hindi on Instagram and playful nods to Bollywood films, which resonated with younger and immigrant communities in the city, enhancing his visibility and voter engagement.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 5:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS