After The Win, The Fight Begins: Zohran Mamdani Sets Out To Govern Under Donald Trump’s Shadow

Zohran Mamdani made many firsts with his stunning victory in the New York City (NYC)mayoral elections. He became the first Muslim and first South Asian mayor of NYC. He is also the first Indian-origin and youngest mayor in over a century.

Mamdani, 34, used his election-night stage in Brooklyn to make clear that his incoming administration plans to confront President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly threatened to cut federal funds to New York City and even suggested that Mamdani could face arrest and deportation.

Can Zohran Mamdani Take On Donald Trump?

Mamdani, a Democrat and self-described democratic socialist, spoke directly to the Republican president in a pointed message.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said from his victory stage.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

Also Read: ‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Mamdani was born in Uganda and became a naturalized US citizen after college. In his speech, he cast his election as part of a broader fight to defend New York’s identity.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” he said. “So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Donald Trump’s Big Message

Trump appeared to follow events in real time. Moments after Mamdani spoke, he posted on social media, “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

The president has spent months ridiculing Mamdani, warning voters that the city would be “ruined” if he won, and referring to him variously as a communist and a threat to the city’s stability. Mamdani, in contrast, campaigned on progressive policy proposals and an upbeat tone, presenting himself as an optimistic counterweight to what he characterized as Trump’s divisive style.

How Donald Trump Tried To Stop Zohran Mamdani

Trump has not been vague in his threats. On Truth Social, he wrote, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!”

He added, “It is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win.”

Trump even urged voters to support Andrew Cuomo over Mamdani and discouraged a vote for Curtis Sliwa, writing, “A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani.”

The threat was repeated in a 60 Minutes interview aired days before the election, “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

What Lies Ahead For Donald Trump And Zohran Mamdani

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani argued that resisting federal policy, particularly around immigration enforcement, would be essential to protecting vulnerable populations. He situated his election within a larger national pushback.

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” Mamdani said in his victory speech.

“And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one.”

Mamdani acknowledged that the path ahead will be difficult. He described his agenda as:

“the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis this city has seen” since the mid-20th century.

The Power and Limits of the NYC Mayor’s Office

Despite expected conflict with Washington, the mayoralty of New York City is one of the most influential municipal leadership roles in the world. The office oversees more than 300,000 public employees across schools, transit, sanitation, policing, emergency response, and more.

The city’s economy, at roughly $1.3 trillion, is larger than that of many countries.

Also Read: Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation