Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?

Trade tensions between India and the United States grew recently after Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on New Delhi. Meanwhile, political lobbyist Jason Miller recently met Trump in Washington. But who is Jason Miller?

Miller heads the lobbying firm that India hired earlier this year to strengthen its diplomatic outreach with the US.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action! Keep up the great work.”

The agenda of the meeting has been released, but experts believe the timing is important. India-US trade ties are once again under debate.

Miller, a longtime Trump confidant, is also a registered foreign agent representing Indian interests in Washington. In April, the Indian government signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with his firm, SHW Partners LLC, paying $150,000 per month. According to public disclosures, SHW Partners will provide “strategic counsel, tactical planning, and government relations assistance” on issues involving the US government, Congress, state administrations, academic institutions, and think tanks.

Notably, Miller is a veteran political operative who rose to prominence during Trump’s 2016 campaign, where he served as chief media spokesperson. He was initially considered for the role of White House communications director after Trump’s election win but withdrew after allegations of an extramarital affair and pregnancy scandal involving another Trump campaign official. The same official later accused Miller of sexual abuse and rape.

Despite all of it, Miller played a role in both the 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns as a senior adviser for Trump. In 2020, he formally registered as a lobbyist through his firm SHW Partners.

