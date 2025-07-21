Amber Alert Horror: Is Melina Galanis Frattolin’s Father Involved? 9-Year-Old Found Dead After Lake George Abduction

Melina Galanis Frattolin, a 9-year-old girl reported missing following an abduction in Lake George, was found dead on Sunday, according to New York State Police (NYSP) and CBS 6 Albany.

Amber Alert Issued After Melina Galanis Frattolin Reportedly Abducted

Authorities on Suday night issued an Amber Alert after Melina was reported abducted at approximately 9:40 PM near Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and NYSP while confirming the incident, stating the Galanis was last seen inside a white van traveling southbound on Interstate 87 near exit 22.

I’m sorry for inundating y’all with the story of I posted about a few times today. Melina Frattolin was found deceased in Ticonderoga NY (north of Lake George). Apparently there were inconsistencies in the father’s story. The father is Luciano Frattolin. “He is a Canadian… pic.twitter.com/m7UANwVrk0 — 𝕊𝕒𝕨𝕪𝕖𝕣 𝔾𝕣𝕚𝕞𝕞 “ℂ𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕖𝕟” (@SawyersGhost) July 20, 2025

Authorities describes Melina as a female child with brown hair and brown eyes adding that she was wearing shorts and a black-and-white striped shirt paired with white Adidas sneakers. Sharing further details they said that she was 5 feet tall and weighed about 100 pounds.

Read More: Epstein Files: Accuser Makes Shocking Claim About Meeting Donald Trump In Jeffrey Epstein’s Office

What Are Authorities Saying About Melina Galanis Frattolin?

Law enforcement officials however stated that there were inconsistencies in the timeline and account given by Melina’s father, which raised concerns during the investigation.

The investigation to find Frattolin was collaborated by various agenciesincluding the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Forest Rangers, and specialized units from NYSP such as K9 and Aviation.

NYSP’s shared details in a post on X, saying, “the NYSP is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of Warren County Sheriffs Office and is investigating a child abduction that occurred in LAKE GEORGE NY at approximately 09:40 PM on July 19, 2025.”

Ongoing Investigation Into Death of Melina Galanis Frattolin

The New York State Police are leading the ongoing investigation into Melina’s death. Authorities have indicated that there is currently no threat to the public.

Neither the identity of the suspect nor further details regarding Melina’s father, whose statements are under scrutiny, have been released. A press conference is scheduled for Monday to provide more updates.

Also Read: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Trolls His Critics: ‘Told Me To Go Back To Uganda—So I Did’