‘Mera Sher Tha Woh’: Lucknow Woman Mourns Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Condemns US-Israel Strikes, Says ‘If One Khamenei Is Killed, A Thousand Will Rise’ | WATCH

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Large gatherings from the Shia community took to the streets of Lucknow on Sunday, expressing grief and anger after the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli airstrike that has shaken the Middle East and sparked global reactions.

Scores of people assembled in areas such as Saadatganj and near local Imambaras, waving black flags and shouting slogans condemning the United States and Israel as “traitors” responsible for what they called a betrayal. Protesters accused foreign powers of orchestrating Khamenei’s death and vowed solidarity with Iran.

Some demonstrators chanted that even if one leader fell, “a thousand will rise,” reflecting the emotional intensity of the response. Women were also visible in the protests, gesturing passionately and expressing unwavering support for the late leader.

Clerics Announce Mourning Period And Night March

Religious leaders in Lucknow have called for three days of mourning in response to the reported death. A prominent Shia cleric, Maulana Yasub Abbas, condemned the strike as “very unfortunate” and warned that the world should not underestimate Iran’s resolve. He urged large demonstrations at the Imambara later Sunday evening and encouraged followers to wear black and display black flags at their homes.

Organisers of the protests also announced plans for a night candle march, inviting the community to join in a show of unity and solace.

High Alert In Uttar Pradesh, Broader Unrest

Following the demonstrations, Uttar Pradesh authorities placed Shia-dominant areas and key religious sites on high alert, deploying additional police forces to maintain order and oversee public safety. Extra vigilance has been reported around mosques, Imambaras, and major roads in Lucknow.

Protests have not been limited to Lucknow; similar gatherings and rallies were seen in other parts of India, including Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir, where Shia groups marched with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

