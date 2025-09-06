Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?

A 23-year-old woman from Northern Ireland has been sentenced to life in Dubai, though the grounds of the sentence are not clear. According to media reports, Mia O’Brien has been sentenced in Dubai for a “very stupid mistake.” The United Arab Emirates has a very strict legal system influenced by Islamic laws.

According to reports, O’Brien is currently imprisoned in Dubai’s central prison. Danielle McKenna, 46, has started a crowdfunding for the legal recourse of her daughter.

Fundraiser For Mia O’Brien

Danielle McKenna started a fundraiser to help her daughter and explained that Mia has been given a life sentence and remains in central prison.

She said Irish Online that she has not seen her daughter since last October. Danielle described Mia as a 23-year-old student who had never done anything wrong, but unfortunately became involved with the wrong group of friends and made a serious mistake.

She appealed to the public for donations, saying that even a small contribution could help cover legal fees and facilitate family visits to Dubai.

In a later update, Danielle expressed her gratitude to donors, noting that the money would be used for Mia’s legal expenses and to possibly bring family members to Dubai, as none of them have seen her since October.

According to MailOnline, Danielle said that Mia had recently been transferred to another prison following the life sentence.

What Crime Has Mia O’Brien Committed?

It is not yet public what crimes O’Brien has committed. However, a look into the UAE laws reveals that a life sentence is usually awarded for serious crimes, like terrorism, drug trafficking, and serious violence.

Countries have already made public tourist guidelines for Dubai visit. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised British nationals who visit Dubai to adhere to the law of the land, most importantly around drugs.

Dubai has zero tolerance for drug-related offenses, including trafficking, smuggling, using, or possessing illegal substances. These crimes attract strict punishments in the country.

UK’s FCDO mentions that if a person possesses even a small amount of drugs, including cannabis, it can lead to a minimum three-month prison term or a fine between 20,000 UAE dirham (€4,600) and 100,000 UAE dirham (€23,000).

The laws are strict in the UAE, where authorities even consider drugs present in the bloodstream as possession.

