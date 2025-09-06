LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?

Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?

Mia O’Brien, a 23-year-old Northern Irish woman has been sentenced to life in Dubai under unclear circumstances. Her mother has launched a fundraiser to cover legal fees and support family visits. Mia remains imprisoned in Dubai’s central prison following a serious mistake

Northern Irish student Mia O’Brien sentenced to life in Dubai; family launches fundraiser for legal aid and prison visits. Photos/X.
Northern Irish student Mia O’Brien sentenced to life in Dubai; family launches fundraiser for legal aid and prison visits. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 6, 2025 20:09:25 IST

A 23-year-old woman from Northern Ireland has been sentenced to life in Dubai, though the grounds of the sentence are not clear. According to media reports, Mia O’Brien has been sentenced in Dubai for a “very stupid mistake.” The United Arab Emirates has a very strict legal system influenced by Islamic laws. 

According to reports, O’Brien is currently imprisoned in Dubai’s central prison. Danielle McKenna, 46, has started a crowdfunding for the legal recourse of her daughter.

Fundraiser For Mia O’Brien

Danielle McKenna started a fundraiser to help her daughter and explained that Mia has been given a life sentence and remains in central prison.

She said Irish Online that she has not seen her daughter since last October. Danielle described Mia as a 23-year-old student who had never done anything wrong, but unfortunately became involved with the wrong group of friends and made a serious mistake.

Also Read: Meet Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India

She appealed to the public for donations, saying that even a small contribution could help cover legal fees and facilitate family visits to Dubai.

In a later update, Danielle expressed her gratitude to donors, noting that the money would be used for Mia’s legal expenses and to possibly bring family members to Dubai, as none of them have seen her since October.

According to MailOnline, Danielle said that Mia had recently been transferred to another prison following the life sentence.

What Crime Has Mia O’Brien Committed?

It is not yet public what crimes O’Brien has committed. However, a look into the UAE laws reveals that a life sentence is usually awarded for serious crimes, like terrorism, drug trafficking, and serious violence.

Countries have already made public tourist guidelines for Dubai visit. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised British nationals who visit Dubai to adhere to the law of the land, most importantly around drugs.

Dubai has zero tolerance for drug-related offenses, including trafficking, smuggling, using, or possessing illegal substances. These crimes attract strict punishments in the country.

UK’s FCDO mentions that if a person possesses even a small amount of drugs, including cannabis, it can lead to a minimum three-month prison term or a fine between 20,000 UAE dirham (€4,600) and 100,000 UAE dirham (€23,000).

The laws are strict in the UAE, where authorities even consider drugs present in the bloodstream as possession. 

Also Read: Good News For Indians, Can Get Permanent Residency In This Country If They Earn Rs 2.7 Lakh A Month, Name Is…

Tags: DUBAIDubai life sentenceMia OBrienUAE legal system

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: Viral Teacher, Who Engaged In War Of Words With BJP Workers During Bihar Bandh, Served Notice
We want action against officials: Akhilesh Yadav on 'vote chori' allegations by BJP against SP in Kannauj
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?
Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?
Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?
Dubai Jails Woman For ‘Very Stupid Mistake’, What Crime Did She Commit?

QUICK LINKS