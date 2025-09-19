Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 04:46:08 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, met with his core team in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, during an annual gathering held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Mohammed bin Rashid praised the exceptional progress in the UAE’s government work model in recent years, which has delivered exceptional results across various development sectors, particularly in terms of services that directly benefit citizens. He directed his team to redouble efforts to ensure that the current year reflects the greatest success to date in terms of government performance and achievements, reinforcing the UAE’s federal strategic priorities and national ambitions.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “For over 25 years, our national team has achieved major milestones, managing and delivering landmark federal, local, and global initiatives and projects that have strengthened the UAE’s global leadership and served our people.”

He added, “We are optimistic about new achievements for our nation and citizens. Our work continues with vigour and determination across all sectors, to reinforce the UAE’s global competitiveness, promote its prosperity, enhance the wellbeing of our society, and raise the quality of life of our people. Our ambitions as a nation are boundless.”

Reaffirming his pride in his team, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We have the best team in the world, a team distinguished by its capabilities, determination, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to serving the homeland. This is a team that knows no impossible.”

The annual gathering, attended by senior government leaders, reviewed recent national achievements and major development projects, in addition to exploring future goals and ideas across the developmental, social, and humanitarian sectors.

The discussions focused on strengthening the UAE’s federal government model, known for its agility and ability to continuously innovate in terms of policies, legislation, strategies, and initiatives across key sectors. (ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: DUBAIgovernment-work-modelmohammed-bin-rashid-al-maktoumuae

RELATED News

Trump says US trying to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation
Israel Launches Air Strikes On 5 Towns In Southern Lebanon, Raising Tensions Near Border
RSKS India launches "The Soul of Bharat" at United Nations, Geneva
Turning Point USA Names Erika Kirk As New Leader, Following Charlie Kirk, Founder’s Death

LATEST NEWS

CCKLT 3.0 by Corporate Connections Brings Together Leaders in Delhi for an Inspiring Exchange of Ideas and Connections
SL skipper Asalanka happy with "almost perfect" game; Afgh skipper Rashid rues missing Super Four spot
Grand Durga Puja celebrations in Agartala: Clubs unveil unique themes, CM to grace inaugurations
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance
Sylvi Time Carnival 2025 – India's Biggest Anniversary Watch Sale
SL all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan
"Hindenburg a hyena; wanted to create bloodbath in India": Tehseen Poonawalla on SEBI's clean chit to Adani Group
Critical minerals at the centre of India's mining push, say industry leaders
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire Anil Chaudhary
J-K: Anantnag Police attaches immovable property under Narco-Terror case
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance

QUICK LINKS