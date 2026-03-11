Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update: President’s Son Breaks Silence As War Reports Trigger Speculation Over Iran’s New Supreme Leader’s Condition, Says ‘He Is…..’

Iran’s next supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is ‘safe and sound’, according to Yousef Pezeshkian, the president’s son. According to Al Jazeera, this came after some reports said that he had been hurt during the continuing US and Israeli bombings.

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei Now?

Yousef Pezeshkian wrote, ‘I heard news about Mr. Mojtaba being injured,’ in a message sent on the messaging platform Telegram. I asked friends who were in touch. They were saying, ‘Thank God, he is healthy and there is no problem.’

According to the New York Times’ earlier report, Mojtaba Khamenei was injured and has since refrained from public appearances because of security concerns. According to three Iranian sources cited in the NYT article, senior authorities told them that Khamenei was hurt on February 28, the first day of the Israeli operation. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a cargo ship was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Day 12 of the West Asia conflict, causing a fire on board and forcing the crew to leave and seek help. During the conflict with the US and Israel, Iran had promised to stop oil from passing through the strait.

Donald Trump On Strait of Hormuz

Following that, US President Donald Trump delivered a stern speech criticising Iran, urging it to stop planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz and threatening military action if it did not. “If Iran has placed any mines in the Hormuz Strait and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY,” the US President declared. Iran will face unprecedented military repercussions if mines are planted for any purpose and are not immediately removed. On the other hand, it will be a huge step in the right direction if they remove whatever may have been put there! In addition, we are permanently destroying any ship or boat trying to mine the Hormuz Strait using the same technology and missile capabilities used against drug traffickers. They’ll be swiftly and brutally dealt with.”

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, claimed in New York that Israel and the US were striking civilian facilities on purpose. “Throughout my nation, they are purposefully and selectively targeting citizens and civilian infrastructure. They commit these atrocities with no regard for international law and no self-control. Critical civilian infrastructure and densely populated residential areas are specifically targeted. Over 1,300 citizens have died as a result of these heinous actions thus far. Additionally, 9,669 civilian sites have been damaged, including 7,943 residential residences, 1,617 commercial and service centers, 32 pharmaceutical and medical facilities, 65 schools and educational institutions, 13 Red Cross buildings, and several energy supply facilities, he claimed.

Israel-Iran-US conflict war

The Iranian diplomat also urged the UN to take action, claiming that if Iran were targeted today, it might be another country tomorrow. “The Security Council’s continued silence is quite unfortunate. Despite its fundamental duty under the UN Charter to uphold international peace and security, the Council is ignoring this serious infringement. Rather, some members of the Council are trying to flip the roles and positions of aggressors and victims. It’s Iran today. It may be any other independent state tomorrow. He declared, “The international community must act immediately to put an end to this brutal war against the Iranian people.” Day 12 of the West Asia Conflict began on Wednesday. Despite the conflict taking a toll on civilian lives and fuel supplies, both sides are fortifying their positions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Dubai Airport Attacked: Drones Strike Near DXB, Indian Among 4 Injured – Are Flights Still Operating?