Home > World > Monsoon Chaos in China: 8 Dead, Campers Swept Away in Midnight Deluge

Monsoon Chaos in China: 8 Dead, Campers Swept Away in Midnight Deluge

Flash floods in northern China killed 8 and left 4 missing after a river burst in Inner Mongolia, sweeping away campers. Weeks of extreme monsoon rains linked to climate change have caused deadly floods nationwide, displacing thousands, damaging agriculture, and prompting major relief efforts

Flash floods in Gansu province left 10 dead and 33 missing earlier this month
Flash floods in Gansu province left 10 dead and 33 missing earlier this month

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 13:48:46 IST

Eight people were reported killed and four went missing due to flash floods that swept through northern part of China. State media further said that East Asian monsoon is expected to bring extreme weather throughout the country.

The disaster struck late Saturday when the banks of a river in Inner Mongolia burst around 10 p.m. (1400 GMT), sweeping away 13 campers on the outskirts of Bayannur, a key agricultural hub. Reportedly, one person has been saved so far.

China Has Been Facing Unstable Weather for Weeks Now 

China has endured weeks of extreme weather since July, as a stalled monsoon has triggered unusually heavy rains across the north and south. Experts attribute the shift to climate change, warning that flash floods are displacing thousands and putting billions of dollars at risk, reports say.

Bayannur is a major national base for grain, oil production, and sheep breeding, making the disaster a blow not only to local communities but also to agricultural stability.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the country, the three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban in Hainan province ended Saturday. State media reported that many vessels had been forced to remain in port longer than expected due to consistent heavy rains ordered by agricultural officials.

Chinese Government Allots Additional Financial Aid for Flood Hit Areas

Also, two people were dead and three wounded on Friday after extreme weather resulted in a truss collapse in Mianzhu at a beer festival, police said.

The Inner Mongolia flooding follows a deadly deluge in Beijing less than 1,000 km (621 miles) away late last month, which killed at least 44 and displaced more than 70,000 residents.

Beijing announced an extra USD60 million to enhance the relief efforts last week, as weather linked situation worsens in the country, reports added.

Northern regions have been hit especially hard. Earlier this month, flash floods in Gansu province left 10 dead and 33 missing, while other parts of the country, including Hong Kong, have endured record-breaking rainfall.

Also Read: Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

Tags: chinaFlash Flood

Monsoon Chaos in China: 8 Dead, Campers Swept Away in Midnight Deluge

