LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison US flight cancellations India trade deal donald trump trump bank strike January 27 Phased Battle Array jammu and kashmir US Iran military comparison
LIVE TV
Home > World > Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

Monster US winter storm hits millions, causes 1M+ power outages, 10,800+ flight cancellations, and dangerous snow, ice, and cold.

Monster US winter storm hits millions. (Photo: X)
Monster US winter storm hits millions. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 26, 2026 06:02:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

A massive winter storm swept across much of the United States on Sunday, leaving more than 1 million people without power and disrupting travel nationwide. Heavy snow, ice, sleet, and dangerously cold temperatures hit eastern and southern states, with Tennessee experiencing over 330,000 outages and Mississippi and Louisiana each seeing more than 100,000 customers affected.

You Might Be Interested In

Texas, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia, and Alabama also faced widespread electricity disruptions. The storm caused severe travel chaos, leading to the cancellation of over 10,000 flights as authorities warned residents to stay off the roads.

More than 10,800 U.S. flights scheduled for Sunday were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 4,000 flights were canceled on Saturday.

You Might Be Interested In

Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport said airlines had canceled all flights at the airport on Sunday. FlightAware data indicated that more than 80% of Sunday flights were canceled for several airports in large metropolitan regions, including New York, Philadelphia and Charlotte, N.C.

Delta Air Lines DAL.N on Sunday said that it intended to operate on a reduced schedule “subject to real-time frozen precipitation and afternoon storm conditions.”

The airline had adjusted its schedule on Saturday, with additional cancellations in the morning for Atlanta and along the East Coast, including in Boston and New York City, and said it would move experts from cold-weather hubs to support de-icing and baggage teams at several southern airports.

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast for Sunday through Monday morning calls for heavy snow from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, including up to 18 inches in New England. Much of the Southeast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic are expected to get rain and freezing rain.

Forecasters predicted “bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills” from the southern plains to the Northeast in the wake of the storm, bringing “prolonged hazardous travel and infrastructure impacts.”

FEDERAL, STATE GOVERNMENTS DECLARE EMERGENCIES

Calling the storms “historic,” President Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency disaster declarations in South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia declared weather emergencies on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Power lines could be particularly vulnerable because of the potential for ice, officials said.

“The situation with this storm is pretty unique, just because it’s going to stay cold for a period of time,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on the “Fox News Sunday Briefing” program. “This ice that has fallen will keep those lines heavy, even if they haven’t gone down immediately.”

The Department of Energy on Saturday issued an emergency order authorizing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to deploy backup generation resources at data centers and other major facilities, aiming to limit blackouts in the state.

On Sunday, the DOE issued an emergency order to authorize grid operator PJM Interconnection to run “specified resources” in the mid-Atlantic region, regardless of limits due to state laws or environmental permits.

U.S. electric grid operators on Saturday stepped up precautions to avoid rotating blackouts.

Dominion Energy D.N, whose Virginia operations include the largest collection of data centers in the world, said if its ice forecast held, the winter event could be among the largest to affect the company.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: JD Vance, Peter Navarro Blocked India Trade Deal? What Ted Cruz’s Leaked Audio Reveals About Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy And Internal Feuds

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9US flight cancellationsUS heavy snowus newsUS WINTER STORM

RELATED News

Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Tehran Issues Sharp Warning To Washington, Says ‘If You Sow The Wind, You Will Reap The Whirlwind’

‘First And Foremost’, Zelenskyy Says US Security Guarantees Document ‘100% Ready’, Awaits Signing

US-Iran Tensions Heat Up: Who Will Dominate The Battlefield In Case Of A Full-Scale War? An In-Depth Military Power Comparison

‘15 Minutes To Comply Or Death’: Delcy Rodriguez’s Leaked Audio Exposes Chilling Details After Nicolas Maduro’s Capture by US Forces

More Than 4000 Flights Cancelled, 130,000 Homes Affected: US Gets Hit By One Of The Most Powerful Winter Storms In The Past 100 Years

LATEST NEWS

Banks Closed On 27 January Due To Nationwide Strike? Which Banks Are Likely To Be Affected And What Customers Need To Know

What Is ‘Phased Battle Array’? Indian Army’s New Display To Debut At Republic Day 2026 Parade

Who Was Inderjit Singh Bindra? Former President Of BCCI And Stalwart Of Indian Cricket Administration Passes Away

Watch: Ahead Of Republic Day, Suspected Pakistani Drone Spotted Near International Border in J&K’s Kathua; Security Tightened

IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Fifties’ Power India to Series Win Over New Zealand

After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff, Canada Rules Out Free Trade Deal With China, ‘We Have No Intention Of Signing With Any Non-Market Economy,’ Says PM Mark Carney

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Follows Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps, Blazes India’s Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Trolled After First-Ball Duck vs New Zealand In 3rd T20I; Fans Wish Team India Opener ‘Happy Retirement’

Art To Public Service, 131 Honoured: PM Modi Congratulates Padma Awardees, Says Their Work ‘Strengthen the Fabric of Society’

Inside The Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Controversy: A Web of Cheating Claims, A Familiar Accuser, And A Friend’s Explosive Wedding-Day Allegation

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats
Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats
Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats
Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

QUICK LINKS