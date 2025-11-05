LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

Zohran Mamdani makes history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor. Proud mother Mira Nair celebrates with “Zohran, you beauty!” post, while Mamdani’s bold victory speech vows inclusivity and immigrant pride.

Mira Nair Reaction
Mira Nair Reaction

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 5, 2025 11:29:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

Mira Nair’s Heartfelt Reaction On Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayrol Election Win

What happens when New York’s newest mayor is your son? You celebrate like only a proud mother can! Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair took to Instagram the moment Zohran Mamdani’s historic win hit the headlines. She reshared filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s story with the joyous words, “Zohran, you beauty,” set to Jay-Z’s iconic ‘Empire State of Mind’,  a perfect anthem for the city that never sleeps. The post radiated pride, warmth, and New York energy, as fans and film fraternity alike joined in cheering this emotional, history-making mother-son moment.

Zohran's Mom, Mira Nair
Zohran's Mom, Mira Nair
Zohran's Mom, Mira Nair
Zohran's Mom, Mira Nair

Zohran Mamdani Looks Trump In The Eye In Victory Speech

In his powerful victory speech, Mamdani directly addressed Donald Trump, saying,

“I know you’re watching… So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!

The newly elected mayor added firmly,

“To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Mamdani emphasized his commitment to inclusivity and immigrant pride, declaring,

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

A Historic Win For Zohran Mamdani

  • Age & Background: Zohran Mamdani, 34, is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan-American academic Mahmood Mamdani.

  • Historic First: He has made history by becoming the first Muslim Mayor of New York City.

  • Political Affiliation: Mamdani ran as a Democratic-Socialist, representing a progressive wave in the city’s politics.

  • Election Rivals: He defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a closely contested race.

  • Vote Tally: With 91% of votes counted, Mamdani secured 1,035,646 votes (50%), while Cuomo received 854,738 votes (41.6%), according to the Associated Press.

  • Taking Office: He will officially assume office on January 1, 2026, becoming the youngest mayor in New York City’s history.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani: Meet Mira Nair’s Son Who Has Been Elected First Indian-….

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9zohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani mayor

RELATED News

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here’s What Happened

“A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History,” Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru’s Tryst With Destiny Speech After ‘NYC Mayoral Win’

Mary Sheffield Elected as Detroit’s First Woman Mayor – Her Age, Family, Political Career & Vision

‘Dhoom Machale’ Takes Over City Hall, Zohran Mamdani Ends His Victory Speech With Style After Winning New York City Mayor Elections

Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election: Here’s How Barack Obama, Elon Musk Reacted

LATEST NEWS

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Ashes 2025: Check Team Australia’s First Ashes Test Squad

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: The ₹1,050 Crore King Who Made Cricket A Religion, Built A Brand Empire, and Still Keeps The World Hooked- The Kohli Effect Lives On! Virat Kohli Birthday Special

Mirzapur Train Accident: Passengers On Track Run Over By Train; 6 Dead

Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election: Here’s How Barack Obama, Elon Musk Reacted

Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

Phoenix Plants Lifesaver Pvt Ltd: Driving Agricultural Transformation and Farmer Prosperity in India

Who Is Abigail Spanberger? Journey, Career & Rise as Virginia’s First Woman Governor

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’
Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’
Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’
Mother Mira Nair’s Three Strongest Words On Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win, Set To Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’: ‘Zohran, You Beauty!’

QUICK LINKS