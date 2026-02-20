LIVE TV
Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Turning Into TV Drama? Will 'Desert Law' Feature Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Case Amid Social Media Uproar?

The Disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has held national attention for over two weeks, as her daughter, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, continues to make heartfelt public appeals for information. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department- the agency heading the investigation- is also currently featured in its own reality television series on A&E titled Desert Law.

February 20, 2026

Nancy Guthrie Case: The Disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has held national attention for over two weeks, as her daughter, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, continues to make heartfelt public appeals for information. Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department- the agency heading the investigation- is also currently featured in its own reality television series on A&E titled Desert Law. 

The show, which premiered in January 2026, documents the day-to-day operation of deputies, DUI officers, and night detectives patrolling more than 9,000 square miles of challenging Arizona landscape. Its official logline reads: “When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson’s Sonoran Desert, the temperature drops, and the crime rises.” Desert Law airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, with its latest episode, “Weapons Found,” airing on February 18 and centering on a supermarket confrontation involving a firearm.

However, the overlap between the ongoing investigation and the reality series has sparked online speculation. Some social media users have questioned whether Nancy’s disappearance could become part of the show’s content. 

Is Nancy Guthrie Case Airing on TV? 

The short answer is no. Sheriff Chris Nanos is not featured on the show. While he works behind the scenes in coordination with producers from the production company Twenty Twenty, he is not part of the on-camera lineup. Additionally, the first two seasons were filmed in 2025, months before Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1, 2026. 

There is also no evidence to suggest that the ongoing search for Nancy or any updates in the case will be included in Desert Law. The series primarily highlights routine patrol duties and everyday law enforcement calls, rather than large-scale or active criminal investigations. 

Reward in Nancy Guthrie Case Rises

On Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the reward for information advancing the investigation has climbed to $102,500. The increase came after an anonymous donor contributed a $100,000 reward previously announced by the FBI, which does not oversee or administer non-FBI reward funds.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS