Nancy Guthrie Found? Viral Claims Spread as Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Enters 24th Day — Fact Check

Authorities have confirmed that online reports claiming Nancy Guthrie’s body was found near her Arizona home are untrue, as the search for the missing 84-year-old remains ongoing. Recent social media posts alleged that her remains were discovered in a pond close to her residence in Catalina, just north of Tucson.

Nancy Guthrie Found? Is Rumour or Real

The rumours of Nancy Guthrie being found appear to have stemmed from a YouTube Shorts video shared by an account identified as @SeanPilant. The clip showed what seemed to be law enforcement officers carrying a body, accompanied by an on-screen ticker claiming that Nancy Guthrie had been found.

Comparable claims also circulated on other social media platforms, including TikTok, where certain videos garnered thousands of views.

Fact Check on Nancy Guthrie Being Found

As of Monday, February 23, Nancy Guthrie remains missing. Search teams, including investigators and volunteers, have been combing areas around her Catalina residence for the past 24 days.

Despite a $100,000 reward being offered, there has been no significant breakthrough. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Sunday that DNA analysis is ongoing on a mixed sample found near Guthrie’s home, which has been sent to a laboratory in Florida for testing.

Sheriff Nanos warned that the results may take “weeks, months, or even up to a year,” noting the complexity of the forensic process. He explained that the FBI’s CODIS database uses short tandem repeat (STR) DNA testing to directly compare samples with profiles in criminal records.

In contrast, single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) testing is typically used in genetic genealogy to trace possible relatives through family connections.

