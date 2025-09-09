LIVE TV
Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection

Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection

Former King Gyanendra Shah returned to Kathmandu as violent Gen Z protests forced PM KP Sharma Oli to resign, protesters set ablaze residences of top leaders and stormed Parliament, thousands gathered at the airport chanting for monarchy and a Hindu state.

Former King Gyanendra Shah returns to Nepal as Gen Z protests turn violent, topple PM Oli, and spark calls for monarchy, Hindu state. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 9, 2025 18:00:37 IST

Former Nepali King Gyanendra Shah returned to the country on Sunday as Gen Z protests led to the resignation of various senior leaders, including the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Nepali youngsters took to the roads against the corruption in the government. The protests turned violent after the government decided to ban 26 social media platforms. Protestors on Tuesday stormed the Parliament building while also setting on fire the residences of PM, the President, and several other leaders.

The 77-year-old deposed monarch arrived in Kathmandu after spending two months in Pokhara. Thousands of supporters gathered outside Tribhuvan International Airport carrying placards.

“We want our king back”, “End the federal republican system and re-establish the monarchy” and “The king and the country are dearer than our lives.”

Calls Grow for Monarchy and Hindu State

The protests were not limited to calls for a royal comeback. Many in the crowd also demanded the reinstatement of Hinduism as the state religion.

At the airport, Gyanendra was received by senior leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), the main political force pushing for a monarchical revival. Among those present were RPP President Rajendra Lingden, RPP-Nepal chief Kamal Thapa, and other senior party figures.

Also Read: Video: Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel Beaten, Kicked Chased By Protestors

Who is Gyanendra Shah?

Gyanendra Shah’s second and permanent coronation came in 2001, following the royal massacre that killed his elder brother King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah and most of the royal family.

He first served as a constitutional monarch, then assumed full power in 2005 after dissolving parliament, jailing politicians and journalists, and enforcing rule with the army during a state of emergency.

His rule coincided with the Maoist insurgency, which he pledged to end within three years. Despite these promises, the conflict dragged on, further weakening his reign.

Gyanendra spent much of his early education in India, attending St. Joseph’s School in Darjeeling before completing graduation in Kathmandu. He cultivated an interest in environmental conservation, particularly in protecting forests and wildlife.

In 1970, he married his second cousin, Komal Rajyalakshmi Devi. The couple has two children.

How Rich Is Gyanendra Shah?

Despite relinquishing his crown, Gyanendra continues to have significant personal wealth. While state-owned properties were returned, his private assets remain vast.

He owns investments in luxury hotels, including the Soaltee Hotel, which was valued at over $100 million in 2008.

He also holds stakes in Himalayan Goodricke, Surya Nepal Tobacco, Annapurna Hotel, tea estates in Nepal, and even an island in the Maldives. His portfolio further includes shares in a Nigerian oil company, as well as Nirmal Mahal in Maharajganj. The former monarch also possesses priceless artifacts and jewels inherited from both the Shah and Rana dynasties.

Also Read: KP Sharma Oli Net Worth: How Rich Is Nepal’s Ex-PM As He Resigns Amid Gen Z Protests?

Tags: Gyanendra Shahkp sharma oliNEPAL GEN Z PROTESTnepal-protests

Nepal: Will Former King Gyanendra Shah Be Next PM? How Rich He Is, His Indian Connection

