Nepal Lifts TikTok Ban: ISPs Ordered To Restore Access

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has instructed all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to lift the ban on TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app. This directive follows a recent decision by the Council of Ministers, announced on August 22.

The reversal aligns with the new Cabinet’s decision to overturn the previous ban imposed under former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s administration. The NTA confirmed the removal of restrictions in a statement issued on Friday.

Background of the Ban

The ban on TikTok, initially enforced in November 2023, was part of a broader set of regulations introduced under the “Directives on the Operation of Social Networking 2024.” These guidelines aimed to regulate content on major platforms such as Facebook, X, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The regulations were introduced to address concerns over objectionable material and the lack of official representatives from social media companies in Nepal.

However, the ban faced substantial criticism from users and legal experts, who argued that it infringed on freedom of expression. In response to these concerns, 14 writ petitions were filed in Nepal’s Supreme Court challenging the ban. Although the court did not issue an immediate stay order, the case remains under review.

MUST READ: Pakistan’s Political Tensions Rise: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Rawalpindi Agreement Ultimatum

Government and Legal Responses

The reversal of the ban comes after a change in government leadership. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who assumed office following an alliance between his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress, led the decision to lift the restriction. On August 22, Oli’s administration opted to reverse the ban, citing ByteDance’s commitment to comply with Nepalese regulations.

As part of the resolution, ByteDance has been given a three-month deadline to meet specific terms set by the Nepali authorities. The company has agreed to adhere to local rules, allowing TikTok, which has approximately two million users in Nepal, to resume operations.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Despite the lifting of the ban, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions filed against the restriction. The outcome of the court’s ruling is anticipated to set a precedent for how social media platforms are governed in Nepal.

Dahal’s government had justified the original ban by asserting that TikTok was contributing to societal disruptions. The Supreme Court’s final decision on the matter will be closely observed for its implications on social media regulation and freedom of expression in Nepal.