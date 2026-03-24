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Home > World News > Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War

Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War

Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will continue strikes on Iran despite Donald Trump considering a ceasefire.

Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Military Operations (Image: X/ IsraeliPM)
Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Military Operations (Image: X/ IsraeliPM)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 24, 2026 01:58:30 IST

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Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War

Netanyahu, who is also the prime minister of Israel, has made it clear that Israel will continue to conduct military operations against Iran while President Trump of the United States is considering the possibility of a ceasefire among the growing tensions in West Asia. 

Netanyahu stated that Israeli military strikes against Iran are ongoing, saying that the military operations will not stop, and that the military objectives of this operation are far from complete. There are reports indicating that while diplomatic avenues are being investigated by the US, Netanyahu has stated that Israel will continue to target Iranian military positions despite any potential diplomatic opportunities. 

Trump Considers Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

Netanyahu also confirmed that he has spoken with President Trump about the current situation and the potential for a diplomatic resolution. He indicated that President Trump is optimistic that some of the militarily-leveraged advantages that have been gained in recent weeks will lead to the opportunity to reach a diplomatic agreement, but emphasized that Israel must be assured that any potential diplomatic agreement will protect Israel’s security interests. 

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While these discussions are ongoing, Netanyahu made it clear that the military campaign will continue. He also suggested that Israeli military forces will continue to operate not only in Iran but will also operate in all areas related to the overall conflict, including Lebanon.

As of now, Trump has indicated that he is open to stopping escalations. He stated he issued a temporary delay on any planned US military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure based on evidence from what he called “productive” and “constructive” conversations with the Iranian government.

Talks Claimed by US, Denied by Iran

The continued fighting for weeks in this conflict now shows much damage and increasing casualties throughout the region. Reports suggest there have been multiple attacks in Iranian territory on military and critical infrastructure targets that are having counterattacks from Iran.

In the same area, there is still uncertainty regarding whether any real negotiations exist, despite Trump’s claims of successful talks and ongoing discussions, there are continued denials from Iranian officials that any direct negotiations take place; and that such statements are misleading.

This situation is creating uncertainty about energy security and economic stability worldwide and will continue affecting the global oil markets and supply chains due to this ongoing conflict in the region.

Also Read: Iran Contradicts Trump’s Claim Of ‘Productive Conversations’ As POTUS Announces 5-Day Strike Pause: ‘Will Not Negotiate Before Achieving War Objectives    

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Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warWest Asia War

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Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War

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Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War

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Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War
Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War
Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War
Netanyahu Says Israel Will Continue Strikes On Iran Even As Donald Trump Announces ‘Productive’ Talks Amid Raging West Asia War

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