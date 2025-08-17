Netizens Troll Asim Munir After His ‘God Has Made Me Protector’ Remark: What Did He Exactly Say?

Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir said that he holds no ambitions in the political landscape of his country and that he considers himself only a servant of the state, as per a report in a Pakistani media outlet.

Suhail Warraich, a columnist for the Jang media group, claimed in an article published on Saturday that the Pakistan army chief had spoken to him in person on the matter during a recent meeting in Brussels, Belgium en route after his visit to the United States.

The columnist said that Munir was reported as saying on stage at a Brussels gathering that: “God has made me protector of the country. I do not desire any position other than that.”

“I am a soldier and my greatest desire is martyrdom,” Munir said, as quoted by the Pakistan-based newspaper.

Reacting to this, a user on X said, “Bunker mein kyu chhupa tha.” (Why did he hide in the bunker?).

This remark by Pakistan’s Army Chief came during a time when there were persistent instances that showed that the Pakistani political system had faced military intervention, with Munir categorically rejecting such speculation.

“The talk started with politics and especially on the rumours that work is being done to change the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister. General Asim Munir clearly said in the Brussels meeting and in the two-hour-long meeting with me that the rumours about the change are completely false,” the Saturday column by Warraich read.

Munir also stated that such claims of a leadership change in Pakistan weren’t made by either civil or military agencies but rather by elements that sought to destabilise the political order in the country.

