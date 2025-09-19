LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 18:42:07 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], September 19 (ANI): At the ongoing 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), three UN-accredited international NGOs delivered strong oral interventions urging decisive global action against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The interventions came in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in India, where 26 civilians — targeted solely for their religion — were massacred while on a family holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, attributed to Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, was described as part of a wider pattern of state-sponsored terrorism destabilising the region.

Sai Sampath Mettu of EcoFawn said the attack was “a direct assault on the right to life, freedom of movement, the right to travel safely, and the freedom to practice religion–all guaranteed under international human rights law.”

Hansraj Singh of Sambhali Trust condemned the killings as “the latest in a series of heinous attacks, designed to spread hatred and fear, carried out at the behest of state establishments.”

Javed Ahmad Beigh of RSKS NGO highlighted how vulnerable youth in Pakistan are brainwashed into becoming instruments of violence. He cited the case of Tahir, a young recruit from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who was killed in an encounter after participating in the Pahalgam massacre.

“On 30th July 2025, Tahir’s funeral was held in absentia at Kuiyaan village. Tahir was part of the terrorist group that attacked civilians in Pahalgam and was subsequently killed in an encounter with security forces earlier that month,” said Javed.

“International institutions and their committees are of no use if they cannot condemn such heinous acts and hold the sponsors accountable for crimes against humanity,” Beigh added.

The NGOs urged the UNHRC to launch a fact-finding mission into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to investigate those financing and organising terrorism.

They reaffirmed that India remains committed to working with the international community to combat this global threat. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cross-border-terrorismgenevajammu and kashmirngospahalgam terror attackpakistanUNHRC

RELATED News

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Hold First Call In Three Months: What’s On Agenda?
"Welcome new interim government, reaffirm steadfast support for peace, stability": MEA on Nepal
Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy
Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’
Piyush Goyal meets Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler, discusses AI, energy security, strategic investment opportunities

LATEST NEWS

India A vs Australia A: Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal Shine as first unofficial Test ends in draw
Neeraj Ghaywan Returns: Homebound Selected for India Oscar Entry
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
ABVP's Deepika Jha dedicates DUSU win to students, slams NSUI on "vote theft"
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
"So shocking": Papon, Shaan express grief over demise of 'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg
From Zubeen Garg to Dilip Kumar: Remembering Celebrities Who Faced Tragic Endings
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy
Jindal Foundation Joins 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', Plants Over 75,000 Saplings Across India to Mark Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan

QUICK LINKS