Nick Reiner Appears In Court After Being Charged With Parents’ Rob And Michele’s Murders; Los Angeles Court Reschedules Arraignment For January 7

Nick Reiner: Nick Reiner, the younger son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being charged with the fatal stabbing of his parents. The 32-year-old did not enter a plea, as the court agreed to postpone his arraignment for three weeks at the request of the defence.

Reiner was ordered to return to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on January 7. No reason for the delay was stated in open court.

Nick Reiner’s arraignment for the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, was rescheduled to January 7, according to his lawyer Alan Jackson. video via @ap pic.twitter.com/zXVj8UMpis — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 17, 2025

Charges Stem From Shock Killings In Brentwood

Prosecutors allege that Nick Reiner killed his parents- Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Reiner, 70, in the early hours of Sunday at their home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood of west Los Angeles, before fleeing the scene. The bodies were discovered later that afternoon.

The deaths came just hours before the couple were scheduled to host an evening gathering that included former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to public accounts.

Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday night near a downtown Los Angeles park close to the University of Southern California campus. Authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

Quiet Court Appearance, Defence Calls Case ‘Devastating’

During the brief hearing, Reiner appeared bearded, wearing glasses and a blue protective vest, and spoke only once, calmly acknowledging his decision to waive his right to a speedy arraignment.

Nick Reiner in a suicide prevention vest in court a short while ago.

Sketches: Mona Edwards pic.twitter.com/5qncBp0lRs — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 17, 2025

Outside the court, defence attorney Alan Jackson described the matter as a procedural pause. Calling the case a “devastating tragedy,” Jackson said the issues involved were complex and required careful examination.

No family members attended the hearing. However, Reiner’s siblings- Jake Reiner, 34, and Romy Reiner, 27, released a joint statement expressing profound grief over the loss of their parents, whom they described as not only family but their closest companions.

Investigation Continues, Severe Penalties Possible

Authorities said a knife was used in the killings, though investigators have not disclosed further details, including a possible motive. Autopsies are expected to clarify the cause and timing of the deaths. Prosecutors have also declined to say whether drug use played any role.

