Nike Faces EEOC Scrutiny Over Alleged Discrimination Against White Employees: ‘A Surprising And Unusual Escalation’ – Can Shoe Giant Recover Its Reputation?

Nike is facing a federal investigation in the United States after a top government agency said the company may have discriminated against white workers. The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced on Wednesday that it has taken legal action to look into the case.

According to reports, the EEOC filed a subpoena enforcement action in federal court in Missouri to force Nike to hand over information it needs for the investigation. The legal action says that Nike’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and targets may have led to unfair treatment of white employees, job applicants, and people in training programs.

The agency wants Nike to provide details about its employment decisions going back to 2018. This includes how the company decided who would be laid off, how it tracked and used workers’ race and ethnicity data, and how it ran programs that were meant for mentoring, leadership and career development. The EEOC says some of these programs allegedly provided opportunities only to certain races.

Nike’s DEI Programs Under Scrutiny

Reports say that EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas spoke about the case in a statement. She said, “When there are compelling indications that an employer’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion-related programs may violate federal prohibitions against race discrimination, the EEOC will take all necessary steps — including subpoena enforcement actions — to ensure the opportunity to fully and comprehensively investigate.” She added that Title VII’s prohibition of race-based employment discrimination is colorblind and protects employees of all races.

The EEOC also thanked President Donald Trump’s commitment to enforcing our nation’s civil rights laws, saying that the agency has renewed its focus on enforcing protections under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as per reports.

Nike Commented After EEOC Statement

Nike has responded to the investigation. A spokesperson called the enforcement action “a surprising and unusual escalation.” Nike says it has provided “thousands of pages of information” and written responses to the EEOC.

The company says it is committed to fair and lawful employment practices and follows all applicable laws, including those that prohibit discrimination. It added that it believes its programs are consistent with those obligations and that it will continue cooperating with the EEOC.

Nike DEI Plan Includes Five-Year Roadmap

As per reports, Nike’s DEI plan included a five-year roadmap launched in 2021, with goals to increase diversity in its US workforce by 2025. The plan tied diversity goals to executive pay, and included efforts to reach 35% representation of racial and ethnic minorities.

The investigation comes at a time when the Trump administration has taken aim at DEI programs in both government and private companies. Last year, Trump signed an order to restrict DEI initiatives in the federal government and encouraged enforcement against companies whose diversity goals might violate civil rights laws.

