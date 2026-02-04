‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

Russia’s foreign ministry has reiterated that it sees no reason to believe India is reconsidering its approach to buying Russian oil, calling the energy trade “mutually beneficial” and essential for maintaining stability in the global energy market.

The statement comes in response to repeated claims from the White House suggesting that India had agreed to stop importing Russian crude.

US Push for India to Shift Oil Imports

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently stated that India had committed to ending Russian oil imports and increasing purchases from the United States, following a direct phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leavitt framed the purported agreement as part of Washington’s effort to reduce India’s dependence on Russian energy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Russia Questions US Claims

Contradicting Washington, Moscow stressed that it had heard no official statement from India regarding halting Russian oil purchases.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow intends to continue developing its strategic partnership with New Delhi, emphasizing the stability and mutual benefits of ongoing energy trade.

India’s Oil Imports from Russia Remain Steady

While Indian refiners’ Russian oil imports dipped in January, following a slowdown that began in December, sources told Reuters that the government has not instructed refiners to stop buying Russian oil.

Refiners also noted that any wind-down of existing purchases would require time to complete.

Energy Trade ‘Beneficial to Both Countries’

The Russian foreign ministry stressed that India’s purchases of Russian crude “benefit both countries” and contribute to stability in the international energy market.

Moscow’s remarks underline that, despite US pressure, India’s stance on sourcing oil from Russia appears unchanged.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions in global energy trade, with India balancing geopolitical pressures from the United States against its long-term energy strategy.

Russia’s insistence on continued oil trade with India signals its intent to maintain strategic economic partnerships, even as Western nations push for diversification away from Russian energy.

