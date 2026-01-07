LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Normal Father-Daughter Relationship?’: Kim Jong-un’s Public Kiss With Daughter Sparks Debate, Called ‘Unusual’ and ‘Excessive Physical Contact’

‘Normal Father-Daughter Relationship?’: Kim Jong-un’s Public Kiss With Daughter Sparks Debate, Called ‘Unusual’ and ‘Excessive Physical Contact’

A New Year’s celebration in Pyongyang has unexpectedly ignited a global debate after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen sharing a public cheek kiss with his daughter, Kim Ju-ae. Daily NK Japan reacted to the incident, claiming that the father-daughter pair displayed “excessive physical contact” throughout the event.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2026 13:57:09 IST

A New Year’s celebration in Pyongyang has unexpectedly ignited a global debate after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen sharing a public cheek kiss with his daughter, Kim Ju-ae. 

While the father-daughter duo moment appeared affectionate, it quickly drew scrutiny online, with Japan’s Daily NK Japan, labelling the body language as “unusual”, “strange” and questioning whether it crossed into “excessive physical contact,” especially given North Korea’s typically rigid public decorum. 

Viral Kim Jong-un’s Public Kiss With Daughter

A brief moment from North Korea’s New Year celebrations has gone viral after leader Kim Jong-un was seen sharing a public cheek kiss with his daughter, Kim Ju-ae who is believed to be around 12 or 13 years old. Broadcast on Korean Central Television during the country’s 2026 New Year countdown celebrations. Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju ae was seated between her parents, the North Korean leader and his wife Ri Sol-ju. 

According to reports, Kim Ju-ae was seen holding her father’s hand and quietly speaking to him during the event. As the clock struck midnight, she reportedly stood up ,gently held her father’s face, and kissed him on the cheek, a gesture that quickly drew widespread attention. While Kim Jong-un smiled. 

Media Flags ‘Excessive Physical Contact’

Daily NK Japan reacted to the incident, claiming that the father-daughter pair displayed “excessive physical contact” throughout the event. The report also pointed out that nearby officials appeared uneasy, with some averting their gaze or shifting awkwardly. 

In a country where public displays of affection are rare, particularly within the highly secretive Kim family, the moment reportedly struck many observers as uncomfortable. 

Past Incidents Resurface as Kim Jong-un–Daughter Closeness Fuels

This was not the first time such moments have drawn public attention. The report noted that in December 2024, during the inauguration of a hotel, Kim Jong-un and his daughter were seen standing unusually close, described by South Korean outlet Sand Times as appearing “like a couple.” 

 Daily NK Japan wrote that such visuals tend to go viral because they sharply contrast with North Korea’s tightly controlled and rigid public image. Kim Ju-ae has been accompanying her father at major public events since 2022, including missile tests and military parades, fuelling speculation about her being groomed as his possible successor. However, it is the repeated physical closeness that has increasingly raised eyebrows both within the country and internationally.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 1:57 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

