Home > World > Not Only Maduro: Venezuela's New President Delcy Rodríguez Has A Strong Spiritual Link With Indian Guru Who Became A Symbol In Venezuela

Not Only Maduro: Venezuela’s New President Delcy Rodríguez Has A Strong Spiritual Link With Indian Guru Who Became A Symbol In Venezuela

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez has a well-known spiritual link to India’s Sathya Sai Baba. Social media recalls her multiple visits to Puttaparthi and Prasanthi Nilayam over the years. Her devotion resurfaced amid renewed focus on Venezuela’s political upheaval and leadership change.

Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez has a deep spiritual link with Sathya Sai Baba, having visited Puttaparthi at least three times. Photos: X.
Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez has a deep spiritual link with Sathya Sai Baba, having visited Puttaparthi at least three times. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 6, 2026 14:41:43 IST

Not Only Maduro: Venezuela’s New President Delcy Rodríguez Has A Strong Spiritual Link With Indian Guru Who Became A Symbol In Venezuela

Delcy Rodríguez: Venezuela is reeling from a period of political turmoil after Donald Trump captured its President, Nicolás Maduro. In his absence, Delcy Eloina Rodríguez has been appointed as the president of the country. As soon as Rodríguez took charge of the highest office, social media unearthed her devotional connection to  Indian spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba.  According to the reports, the new president has made several visits to Sathya Sai’s ashram, Prasanthi Nilayam, in Andhra Pradesh.

Delcy Rodríguez – A Devout Disciple Of Sathya Sai Baba

Rodríguez has been serving as the vice president of the oil-rich country since 2018. She last visited India in 2024. She made her trip from Kazan after attending the BRICS. She then met the then Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. Rodríguez then went on to pay obeisance at Sathya Sai’s memorial.

In 2019, Rodríguez visited India along with a team of Venezuelan ministers. At that time, the whole team went to Prasanthi Nilayam. In 2023, accompanied by Capaya Rodríguez, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Rodríguez again visited India as a part of a Venezuelan delegation to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Also Read: Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro Fires Back At Donald Trump, Says ‘Come Get Me’, Threatens To Take Up Arms Again After US Warning

Befor Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s Well Know Connection With Sathya Sai Baba

The reports emerged after Maduro’s connection with Sathya Sai came into light on the day when he was captured by US forces. According to reports, Maduro has a well-known connection with the spiritual Indian Baba. According to reports, Maduro’s private office at his Miraflores Palace in Caracas is adorned with the large framed photo of Sathya Sai Baba, placed next to portraits of revolutionary figures like Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez.

Maduro has also visited Sathya Sai several times. According to reports, before becoming President of Venezuela, he visited Puttaparthi with his wife, Cilia Flores, and reportedly met Sathya Sai, who passed away in 2011, in private.

How Venezuelan Adored Sathya Sai Baba

According to reports, when the spiritual guru died, the Venezuelan president visited the ashram along with a large delegation and stayed at Shanti Bhavan, the VIP guest house there.

In 2012, Venezuela even declared a day of national mourning on the death of the spiritual guru, saying that he touched lives far beyond India, including in Venezuela.

Just last year, in November 20025, Maduro marked Sathya Sai’s 100th birth year and called him a “being of light” in an official statement.

Also Read: Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 2:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS