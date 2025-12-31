LIVE TV
Home > World > Ocean's Eleven Heist Recreated: German Bank Robbed Over Christmas, $35 Million Vanish After Thieves Drill Into 3,000 Vaults, Loot Cash, Gold & Jewellery

During Christmas weekend in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, a highly skilled gang drilled into a Sparkasse bank vault via an underground garage, breaking open nearly 3,000 deposit boxes. The thieves escaped in a stolen Audi, looting an estimated $35 million.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 31, 2025 10:35:22 IST

During a festive and boring Christmas season in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, a very clever group of robbers came up with an idea that could have been one of the most talked-about and controversial plots in Hollywood. The criminals were unnoticed in the whole country while at the same time they were carrying out a well-planned robbery of a Sparkasse savings bank.

When the bank’s security was activated on Monday morning, the vault, previously a stronghold of concrete and steel, had been silently emptied, and all that was left was a big hole and countless deposit boxes turned upside down.

Industrial Precision: Engineering the Vault Breach

The tremendous size of the operation indicates that the professional skills involved are of a different order than usual for the typical smash-and-grab. The investigators have uncovered the fact that the crooks entered the underground archive room by going through the garage of the multi-level parking facility and breaking several internal doors that were locked.

Once they were in the right place, they brought in the specialized, heavy-duty industrial drilling equipment tools that can drill through 18 inches of reinforced concrete to overcome the vault’s primary security. It was not a fast intrusion; experts are of the opinion that the gang stayed in the place for most of the weekend, and they were performing with surgical precision to gradually open about 3,000 safe-deposit boxes.

Calculated Disappearance: The High-Powered Getaway

The heist by the gang was just as meticulously planned as the operation that ended at the crack of dawn on Monday, December 29, 2025. A high-powered black Audi RS 6 was filmed by the surveillance cameras, which have now become one of the main pieces of evidence in the police investigation, leaving the parking lot through the garage exit.  The car had a number of masked individuals hidden inside, one of them being the person who was seen operating the exit barrier so as to make a quick getaway. 

The car was also a source of trouble for the police, as it had license plates that had been stolen in Hanover, a city located more than 200 kilometers away, and reported as stolen.

The initial insured loss is said to be $35 million, but a lot of distressed clients who are now outside the closed bank are afraid that their unrecorded valuables might mean that the total cost of the Christmas heist is significantly higher.

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 10:35 AM IST
Tags: Christmas robberyGelsenkirchen crimeGermany Bank HeistSparkasse vault break-in

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

QUICK LINKS