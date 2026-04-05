‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

It was the most insulting and tough warning of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who on this Sunday, loaded with insults, threatened the powers of the Iranian country, due to the blockade of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He has granted them until next Tuesday to reopen the passage or otherwise he vows that he will launch a gigantic attack on the major infrastructures of the country.

Trump in his utterances, threatened that failure to respond to his ultimatum will be disastrous. Power Plants Day and Bridges Day, all in one, Trump said and promised that there will be nothing like the attack that he will launch in case Tehran does not take his ultimatum.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “”Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The American leader reiterated his message with an even more aggressive tone to highlight the danger and to bring it to light that he would not relent.

An admonition which Trump has already reiterated in the most emphatic language: Open the fucking strait, crazy bastards, or you will live in hell. Wait and see, Praise be to Allah, so he ended.

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