LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump issued a fiery ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz or face massive strikes on key infrastructure.

Trump's Expletive-Laden Warning To Iran (AI IMAGE)
Trump's Expletive-Laden Warning To Iran (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 5, 2026 18:21:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

It was the most insulting and tough warning of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who on this Sunday, loaded with insults, threatened the powers of the Iranian country, due to the blockade of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He has granted them until next Tuesday to reopen the passage or otherwise he vows that he will launch a gigantic attack on the major infrastructures of the country.

Trump in his utterances, threatened that failure to respond to his ultimatum will be disastrous. Power Plants Day and Bridges Day, all in one, Trump said and promised that there will be nothing like the attack that he will launch in case Tehran does not take his ultimatum.

You Might Be Interested In

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “”Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

The American leader reiterated his message with an even more aggressive tone to highlight the danger and to bring it to light that he would not relent.

An admonition which Trump has already reiterated in the most emphatic language: Open the fucking strait, crazy bastards, or you will live in hell. Wait and see, Praise be to Allah, so he ended.

ALSO READ: ‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumplatest world newstrending newsUS Iran war

RELATED News

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

LATEST NEWS

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Patna Station Horror: Arunachal Dance Troupe Denied Basic Rights, Faces Racism; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral

‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz
‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz
‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz
‘Open The F**king Strait, You Crazy Bastards, Or You’ll Be…’ Donald Trump Issues Explosive Ultimatum To Iran, Demands Immediate Reopening Of Strait of Hormuz

QUICK LINKS