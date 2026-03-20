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Home > World News > OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

OpenAI: OpenAI is working on a major product overhaul that will bring its key tools, including ChatGPT and Codex, into a single desktop application. The move is aimed at simplifying the user experience and sharpening the company’s focus as competition in the AI space intensifies.

OpenAI (Image Credits- Google)
OpenAI (Image Credits- Google)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 20, 2026 09:38:07 IST

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OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

OpenAI: OpenAI is working on a major overhaul that will bring its key tools into a single desktop application, aiming to simplify how users interact with its products. The planned “superapp” will combine ChatGPT, its coding platform Codex, and a built-in browser into one unified interface.

The move comes as the company looks to sharpen its product focus under CEO Sam Altman and improve overall efficiency.

Focus On Simplicity And Speed

According to the company, the decision follows internal concerns about scattered development across multiple apps and systems. Chief of Applications Fidji Simo said in an internal note that this fragmentation was slowing progress and making it harder to maintain quality.

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To manage the transition, OpenAI President Greg Brockman will temporarily lead the product overhaul and organisational changes. Simo will head the sales strategy as the company prepares to position the new app in the market.

Strategy To Take On Competition

The consolidation is also seen as a response to growing competition in the AI space, particularly from Anthropic. By bringing all major tools under one platform, OpenAI aims to streamline resources and speed up development.

The company has been expanding its footprint in AI coding as well. Earlier this year, it rolled out a standalone desktop version of Codex, strengthening its presence in the code-generation segment.

What To Expect Next

The unified desktop app is expected to offer a more seamless experience, allowing users to switch between chat, coding and browsing without leaving a single platform. While there is no official launch date yet, the move signals a clear shift towards consolidation as OpenAI looks to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

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OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

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OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic
OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic
OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic
OpenAI Set To Roll Out Unified ‘Superapp’ Combining ChatGPT, Codex And Browser Amid Rising Rivalry With Anthropic

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