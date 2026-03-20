‘Who Knows Better About Surprise?’: Awkward Silence Follows Donald Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Joke During Meeting With Japan PM Sanae Takaichi— Watch Video

A bilateral meeting at the White House also had an unusual twist when Donald Trump combined humor and one of the most questionable historical allusions in hosting Sanae Takaichi. Light and cordial relations started with the Oval Office where Trump commended the English knowledge of Takiyoshi and joked that he did not even need a translator. He even told her that he could learn Japanese before she would pay her next visit and this helped to establish a loose and friendly environment where both the leaders were talking in the media.

Awkward Silence Follows Donald Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Joke — Watch Video

Nevertheless, it became a lot more relaxed at a question answer session. In answer to a question as to why Washington had not given allies prior notice of recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Trump emphasized ‘the need to keep military attacks a secret. By doing so, he took a stinging historical jibe, he said: Who knows more about surprise than Japan? and afterwards, Who tells us better than you about Pearl Harbor’. The mentioning of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, an event with strong historical implications to the relationship between the US and Japan, seemed to evoke an instant feeling of discomfort in the room.







Japan PM Sanae Takaichi-Trump M e e ting

Those present observed that some unease occurred after the comment and Takaichi did not give a direct answer but used an interpreter when the room paused for a few moments. The change of a light hearted conversation to a more serious one was obvious. Having occurred on March 19, opening the three day visit of Takiichi in Washington, the incident in question showed how sensitive the references related to the past may be in the context of contemporary diplomacy. Considering the long term implications of World War II such as the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki the episode explained the ways in which historical memory still influences the interactions between long term allies finding their way through complicated international issues.

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